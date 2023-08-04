The tip comes from exabrickslegogo, a well-known insider in the panorama of colored bricks of the Danish company, who claims that the first LEGO Animal Crossing products will debut in stores during the month of March 2024 .

According to an information leak in the 2024 may come i first LEGO sets based on Animal Crossing the famous Nintendo franchise.

Pricing and details on possible LEGO Animal Crossing sets

This Animal Crossing LEGO set is a fan creation, but could soon become a reality

According to Deep Throat Nintendo and LEGO have plans five different setswith prices ranging from $14.99 up to $74.99 for the most expensive one consisting of a total of 353 pieces.

Specifically according to exabrickslegogo these are prices and number of pieces of the alleged LEGO Animal Crossing sets:

Set 77046: 170 pieces, price $14.99

Set 77047: 164 pieces, price $19.99

Set 77048: 233 pieces, price $29.99

Set 77049: 389 pieces, price $39.99

Set 77050: 535 pieces, price $74.99

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt until there is an official confirmation or denial from LEGO or Nintendo. In any case, we reiterate that exabrickslegogo is a rather reliable source and, moreover, a new collaboration between the two companies for Animal Crossing is plausible after the success of the LEGO sets of Super Mario and Donkey Kong.

A possible announcement could come during the course of the next Direct, which according to some sources is scheduled for the month of September. We’ll see.