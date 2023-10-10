Following the confirmed existence of a Lego and Animal Crossing collaboration last week, Lego has revealed there are five sets which will be released in March 2024.
The sets range from a small scene depicting a birthday party for villager Julian, made up of 170 pieces to a slightly larger 535-piece recreation of Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house.
Other sets that will be available are Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities, Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour, and Isabelle’s House Visit.
Here’s the prices and specifications for each of the sets:
- Julian’s Birthday Party – 170 pieces, £12.99
- Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – 164 pieces, 9cm by 20cm by 17cm, £17.99
- Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – 233 pieces, 9cm by 28cm by 17cm, £24.99
- Isabelle’s House Visit – 389 pieces, 17cm by 25cm by 16cm, £34.99
- Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House – 535 pieces, 15cm by 39cm by 14cm, £64.99
These are more modest in size and price compared to some of Lego’s other licensed video game sets such as The Mighty Bowser, but with a few of them together you could probably start building a nice Lego holiday island.
The sets are due to be released on 1st March 2024. Will you be picking any of them up?
