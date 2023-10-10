Following the confirmed existence of a Lego and Animal Crossing collaboration last week, Lego has revealed there are five sets which will be released in March 2024.

The sets range from a small scene depicting a birthday party for villager Julian, made up of 170 pieces to a slightly larger 535-piece recreation of Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house.

Other sets that will be available are Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities, Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour, and Isabelle’s House Visit.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

Here’s the prices and specifications for each of the sets:

Julian’s Birthday Party – 170 pieces, £12.99

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – 164 pieces, 9cm by 20cm by 17cm, £17.99

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – 233 pieces, 9cm by 28cm by 17cm, £24.99

Isabelle’s House Visit – 389 pieces, 17cm by 25cm by 16cm, £34.99

Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House – 535 pieces, 15cm by 39cm by 14cm, £64.99













Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (on the right) apparently comes with a Lego tarantula, so you can pretend to get bitten and black out I guess. | Image credit: Lego

These are more modest in size and price compared to some of Lego’s other licensed video game sets such as The Mighty Bowser, but with a few of them together you could probably start building a nice Lego holiday island.

The sets are due to be released on 1st March 2024. Will you be picking any of them up?