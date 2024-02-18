After the information leaked in recent months, LEGO has now finally shared all the details on the first sets LEGO Animal Crossingincluding the release date, set atMarch 1, 2024.

In total there will be 5 sets with prices starting from 14.99 euros for Julian's Birthday Party, up to 74.99 euros for Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House. Reservations are already available on the official LEGO website which you can reach at this addresswith the sets expected to subsequently also be available at specialist retailers.

In detail, these will be the first 5 Animal Crossing themed sets available, together with some images that show them in detail: