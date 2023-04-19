The collaboration between LEGO And SAWwhich after a first limited edition set released last January 2021 announce a real line dedicated to the blue hedgehog. lego sonic the hedgehog will be launched on the market with four exclusive sets: Sonic’s Speed ​​Ball, Tails’ Laboratory, Tornado Plane, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone.

The sets will be on sale fromAugust 1, 2023 and below we can admire them in the first official images. In the press release there are all the details including the price.

THE LEGO GROUP AND SEGA PRESENT THE NEW LEGO® SONIC THE HEDGEHOG™ LINE

Milan, 19 April 2023 – Today, the LEGO Group and SEGA, have revealed a new collaboration dedicated to the Sonic universe: the most passionate gamers will be amazed thanks to the most famous characters and environments, made in brick format. With the brand new line LEGO® Sonic The Hedgehog™ you can build and play with Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr Eggman in the most iconic levels, such as the Sonic Speed ​​Ball, Tails’ Laboratory, Tornado Plane,Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone.

“ At SEGA, we are committed to creating in collaboration with our partners, extraordinary experiences that fans can enjoy for years to come.” he has declared Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Business & Brand Officer of SEGA America. “The LEGO Group is the perfect partner to deliver exciting stories, with iconic settings and characters from the Sonic universe, ready to come to life in the homes of fans around the world. Thanks to this creativity-driven collaboration, Sonic fans of every generation can unleash their imaginations to bring to life favorite video game scenes. We can’t wait to see their incredible creations!”.

THE four sets born from the collaboration between the LEGO Group and Sonic the Hedgehog, they are characterized by different sizes and complexities, with modular elements able to recreate high-speed obstacles for Sonic to hurtle through, while battling Badniks and rescuing his friends.

Sonic fans can express their creativity, build their own courses, combine the different sets, invent new stories, or, reenact the most memorable scenes that made the beloved hedgehog the hero he is today.

All the new accessories of the game allow the builders to become real protagonists thanks to the role play: they can jump into Blue Blur’s iconic red shoes and spend time with Sonic’s famous friends, have fun at the DJ console, repair the Tornado airplane and do many other fun activities. The new line presented by the LEGO Group and SEGA represents a confirmation of the winning partnership between the two companiesafter the great success in 2021 of the release of the set LEGO® Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog™ Green Hill Zone.

“It is something absolutely new! These sets offer the possibility of a new and action-packed building experience” he said Frédéric Roland Andre, Designer of the LEGO Group. “I’m especially proud of the Speed ​​Sphere, because it was quite a challenge figuring out how to get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course. Sonic is known for his speed and the way he runs and jumps through courses – our creations couldn’t be static, so we made them as action-packed as possible!”

Let’s roll!! LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog sets will be on sale from 1 August 2023, in LEGO Stores, at www.LEGO.com and in the best toy stores.

Product information

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Speed ​​Ball Challenge (76990)

Age: 7+

Pieces: 292

Measurements: Speed ​​Sphere measures over 1″ (4cm) high, 5″ (14cm) wide and 1″ (5cm) deep

Includes 3 figures and accessories: The set includes Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic Moto bug Badnik, Sonic’s friend Flicky and many accessories to allow for role-play.

Price: €29.99

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Laboratory & Tornado Plane (76991)

Age: 6+

Pieces: 376

Measurements: Lab measures over 3” (9cm) high, 4” (12cm) wide and 3” (9cm) deep

Includes 4 figures and accessories: This action set includes Sonic, Tails, Clucky, Buzz Bomber figures and lots of role-play accessories.

Price: €42.99

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy’s Animal Rescue Island (76992)

Age: 7+

Pieces: 388

Measurements: Island measures over 4” (12cm) high, 9” (24cm) wide and 6” (17cm) deep

Includes 6 figures and accessories: Set includes Amy, Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky and Flicky figures, plus role-play accessories.

Price: €52.99

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic Green Hill Zone Loop the Loop Challenge (76994)

Age: 8+

Pieces: 802

Measures: over 21cm in height, 37cm in width and 19cm in depth

Includes 9 figures and accessories: Set includes Sonic, Amy, Flicky, Becky, Pocky, Pecky, Dr. Eggman, plus Badniks Chopper and Newtron and lots of role-play accessories.

Price: €104.99

