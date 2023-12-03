In 2022, Epic Games and LEGO announced a collaboration focused on creating a metaverse dedicated to children. While only a handful of goals were provided at the time, their first major joint project was finally revealed this weekend, and This is a new game that will bring LEGO concepts to Fortnite.

Announced during The Big Bang, the great event that gave rise to Fortnite Chapter 5, LEGO Fortnite It is an open world game, where all users will have the opportunity to explore large maps that unite the concepts of LEGO and battle royale in one place. This is the description offered:

“Within LEGO Fortnite, players can explore vast open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Designed for people of all ages to enjoy together, the game will encourage creativity, experimentation and collaboration through play.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is not much information about LEGO Fortniteand it is that Epic Games plans to reveal all the details of this project on December 7, this during The Game Awards, the same day it will also be available. Although no specific platforms are mentioned, everything we can find about this title on the official site indicates that this will be the case.

Although details about the type of experience that awaits us next week are unclear at the moment, Epic Games has mentioned that 1,200 suits that we found in Fortnite will be available in the new LEGO experience. However, here we will not see the skins that we are already used to, but each one will have the characteristic LEGO style.

The collaboration between Epic Games and The LEGO Group was announced in 2022, and its goal is “shape the future of the metaverse and make it fun and safe for everyone”. The partnership is governed by three principles, and all three were agreed upon by the two companies at the time:

-Protect children’s right to play by making safety and well-being a priority.

-Safeguard the privacy of children by putting their best interests first.

-Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

Next to LEGO Fortnite, two additional experiences were also revealed that will be available starting December 8. The first is Rocket Racingwhich will give us the opportunity to witness the union between Fortnite and Rocket League. This title is developed by Psyonix.

Finally, it was revealed Fortnite Festivalof which previous information had already been leaked. This experience will be completely focused on the now famous concerts that take place in the battle royale, as was Eminem’s event just a few days ago. Harmonix, the studio behind Rock Band, is responsible for Festival. The Weeknd will start the first season of the Fortnite Festival on December 9.

These three titles, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival They can be found within Fortnite, which will now function as the center of multiple experiences and collaborations. We can expect more information on how they will work and interact next week. On related topics, you can see The Game Awards in Fortnite. Likewise, fans want to see Nintendo characters in the battle royale.

Editor’s Note:

Fortnite is growing rapidly. While these three experiences sound interesting, Epic Games needs to clearly define how each one works and where they are located, since at the moment there is confusion about whether they are completely new games, or new game modes.

Via: LEGO