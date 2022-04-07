Lego and Epic Games announced an unprecedented collaboration, as they will come together to create their own metaverse safe enough for children to use safely.

Although there are still not many details about what this alliance implies, they revealed a few clues that allow us to imagine what it will be like.

For a start, Lego and Epic Games They will seek to create a family environment for children to become creators through various tools, thus avoiding the problems that other services have had.

The metaverse raised by these companies will be governed by three principles:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and well-being a priority.

Protect the privacy of children by putting their best interests first.

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

Lego Group has experience following this type of guidelines, and in fact, has defined some digital child safety policies in collaboration with UNICEF.

For its part, Epic Games He would contribute his knowledge in the development of games with large communities, which provides a perfect and ideal balance for the development of this project.

The Lego and Epic Games game will not be like Roblox

The idea of ​​a metaversebeyond what mark zuckerberg has raised, contemplates the creation of virtual communities where users interact, so a lot of moderation is needed to avoid harmful players.

Roblox has shown for years the potential of this idea; however, they have also criticized it for its lack of security for smaller users.

Despite the fact that it has tools to create an infinity of games and activities, it has important gaps that little by little they have tried to correct.

We’ll see if this collaboration between Lego and Epic Games manages to give children an environment where they can interact and grow without threats.

