The Lego Ideas project continuously gives life to curious and stimulating collaborations: in the last few hours, however, we have witnessed the announcement of one of the most interesting on paper. With a very short teaser trailer, Lego and the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game have announced the start of a collaboration.

The short trailer, which you can find on all Lego's main social channels, it doesn't tell us much regarding the content of this collaboration, unfortunately. The bright side, however, is that we won't have to wait that long to receive new information.

Inside the short teaser that compares the iconic bricks with the equally iconic dice, we discover that new information regarding this collaboration will be available starting from the very first days of April.

All in all, a few days separate us from discovering what Lego and D&D have invented to make this collaboration even more memorable: we will have some sets that can be used in our campaigns? Or could we build a fearsome dragon to face in the secret basements of some castle?

This is a collaboration which takes on an important meaning in view of the anniversary of an important anniversary this year: that of 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons. What better way to celebrate half a century than with a Lego set dedicated to the most famous role-playing game in the world?



