According to the newspaper, Lego found that molds made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) would lead to higher carbon emissions.

Recycled PET is commonly used in the production of: polyester carpet fibres, shirt fabric, long underwear, sports shoes, luggage upholstery, sleeping bags, winter coats, fiber wadding, industrial belts, automobile parts and new PET containers.

“We tested hundreds and hundreds of materials,” LEGO CEO Nils Christiansen told the Financial Times. “It was not possible to find a material like this.”

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the Financial Times report. Lego did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Lego had previously pledged to replace petroleum-based plastic bricks with ones made from sustainable materials by the end of the decade.

The company began its efforts in 2020 to replace plastic cubes with sustainable materials. The difficulty was finding a material that was environmentally friendly but gave the same color and luster as petroleum-based plastic molds.