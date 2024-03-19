LEGO has unveiled the new set of colored bricks dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons, which was announced last year. This is a LEGO Ideas set, created by Lucas Bolt and known as “Dragon Keep: Journey's End”, but now called A Red Dragon's Tale. It will be available from April 4th.

The set consists of 3,745 pieces and will include six minifigures unique and some monsters made of LEGO pieces. We will find myconids, mimics, beholders, a displacement beast and a gelatinous cube, in addition to the Owlbear.

The set is very nice, except for the price: you will need it to make it yours $360, not exactly small change. However, it is a high quality collector's product and considering that it is based on the Dungeons & Dragons brand it is understandable that the final price is not low.