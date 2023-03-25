LEGO 2K Drive will have an internal shop where players can buy various optional items, some of which will require you to use a premium currency obtainable with real money. The presence of microtransactions was confirmed by creative director Brain Silva in an interview.

“LEGO 2K Drive will have an internal store, called Unkie’s Emporium, where players can get optional items including new vehicles, minifigures and more,” Silva told Wccftech. “There are two types of items in the store, those that you can buy using Brickbux you get while playing, or those that you can receive using tokens you buy with real currency.”

Silva added that “safety and responsibility” are two of the key values ​​​​followed by the developers in including microtransactions, well aware that the title will be played by children and minors in general. In this regard, parents may wish to block purchases with real currency.

“Safety and accountability were top priorities for us when creating LEGO 2K Drive. To ensure that parents can make the right decisions for their children, a player must create a 2K account to make purchases. If they are a minor, their account must be verified by an adult, who then has the ability to block in-game cash purchases.”

We remind you that Lego 2K Drive will be available from May 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.