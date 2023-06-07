The world of motorized arcades has been missing a spark for some time, and sadly Lego 2K Drive it is no less. Although it is set in the world of the most famous bricks in the world, it fails to excel except in the fact that it is “the lego game”, an element that manages to attract especially younger players or fans of the brand. But what kind of game is it? Let’s find out all the details together with this review.

Too similar to anything else

Lego 2K Drive offers an open world story mode, a bit like Forza Horizon 5. At the beginning there will be a breathtaking tutorial that will show you everything you can do while driving, and then give you full control over the to do. One thing to point out about the 2K branded game is the fact that you will not only drive cars, but also boats or aircraft, as in The Crew. From here you can already see how from a content point of view there is no “real spark”.

While driving you will have access to the turbo, and the driving style that you will have to apply is that of any arcade, even if it must be said that there is excellent responsiveness of the commands, at times almost heavy, especially when cornering or during a drift . And speaking of drifting: as is happening in the latest arcade games, also in Lego 2K Drive know when and how to drift will turn out to be the tip of the balance which determines a victory or a defeat, especially online.

Stepping back and returning to the story mode, you can expect all the classics jokes of a Lego movie while roam here and there between a race and timed challenges that will be offered to you to earn pieces and make your own Lego fireball. It is not a particularly long adventure, it lasts about 5 hours if you decide to go straight without calculating the secondary activities.

But now it’s time to talk money: Lego 2K Drive has one game currency with which you can buy Lego pieces to customize the car. However, many of these pieces will necessarily have to be bought by putting hands on the wallet: in short, all better components are obtained only through microtransactions. In short, something that for a game that targets a rather low age group is really in bad taste.

Sure, it’s just about aesthetics and there is no advantage during the races, but wouldn’t it have been better to make the player grind? Evidently in this case we wanted to put profit first. Why are we talking about a low target? It is the game itself that remembers this very often, also calling the player “kid” during the dialogues, not to mention that you need the parental permission in order to perform in-app purchases. So the developers know very well what they wanted to implement.

There customization really funespecially since it leaves room for creativity, as well as if it were really one unlimited supply of bricks that are just waiting to be assembled to create things that are really crazy, funny or even close to reality.

Fluid and fast

If pad in hand we had the feeling of heaviness, from a graphic point of view it is possible to “see the speed”, especially when particularly high kilometers per hour are reached. The combination of the two is really satisfying, combined with a cartoon graphic style given by Lego which manages to be very pleasing to the eye, not to mention that many parts – but not all – of the game environment are destructible into many small bricks, and that sometimes you just want to waste time running around and crashing into anything just to watch it crumble before our eyes. The game’s performance is definitely solid, with 60 frames per second also on Xbox Series S. And during our test we have not encountered no bugs or glitches.

In conclusion we can say that Lego 2K Drive is a game that can be enjoyed especially by the very young, who will be amazed to see the car transform as soon as it touches water or air. Unfortunately the microtransactions ruin the atmosphere of creativity created ad hoc by the developers, but luckily there is so much content to keep you busy for more than 5 hours just with the plot alone. Of course there are online competitions, and the funniest part of all: customization, which however it is hand in glove with the aforementioned microtransactions. But with the exception of this detail – which absolutely must not be underestimated – Lego 2K Drive is a game that satisfies anyone, with an eye to the young target.