Any sentence that ends ‘but with Lego’ is already a good idea as far as we’re concerned. So more than’Forza Horizon, but then with Lego’ you don’t really have to say. And that’s basically what it is Lego 2K Drive is. That, plus a little Mario Kart and even a little bit Grand Theft Autobecause you can mow down unsuspecting Lego figures to your heart’s content.

Lego 2K Drive is a racing game where you can drive freely in an open world. And it’s not like you like the game Micromachinery rides in a grown-up world. Everything is about the size of Lego, except for some loose objects. The colorful and varied environment makes you spontaneously happy. Incidentally, things don’t feel as grand as they do Horizon or The Crew. You can’t drive around aimlessly for hours and enjoy endless views.

As with other open world games, the map is littered with challenges and races. Like… well, you get the idea. This way you can drive through a gate to make the furthest jump or a spontaneous one time trial doing. On the asphalt your car automatically changes into a race car, on the unpaved automatically into your offroader and on the water you immediately control a boat.

Is driving in Lego 2K Drive entertaining?

These kinds of arcade racers sometimes want to miss the mark in terms of handling, but into the cars Lego 2K Drive are fun and above all predictable to control. The races are not as easy as we thought. We first got the impression that it might be a little too childish game, but they seem to have found a ‘fun for all ages’ difficulty.

The only strange thing is that the shoulder button is also the drift button. If you don’t steer, it’s your brake, but if you do steer, the car will drift. This feels a bit awkward. Moreover, it is sometimes a bit annoying, because if you want to drive towards an object and brake, you sometimes drift past it.

And building?

This is what – as far as we’re concerned – really matters. There are a number of ready-made Lego models in the game, but better apply your own creativity. With over 1,000 Lego bricks you can build the coolest or craziest vehicles. With the bats on the PlayStation or Xbox this is a time-consuming job, but it gives great satisfaction if you can drive your creation afterwards.

Do not forget to first take a good look at the front and back of the car. Our supercar was suddenly a front-wheel drive with the engine in the front. trifles. Cool is that the handling of the cars really changes when adding blocks. A heavy car will behave differently than a bottom plate with a seat and four wheels.

So, is Lego 2K Drive cool enough?

The game may speak more the Lego and Mario Kartenthusiast than the car enthusiast. The racing itself is less entertaining than with (last time, promise) Horizon, but you can lose yourself building cars for hours. In addition, there is an online function in the game (and a split screen), so it will keep you entertained for several hours. And the whole family can play it.