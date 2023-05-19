LEGO 2K Drivethe plastic brick-based arcade racer, has been embraced by the press international with votes generally positive, although there are some exceptions which have led to a lowering of the average.

Well Played – 9

GameSpew – 9

Atomix – 8.3

True Achievements – 8

Stevivor – 8

GamesRadar+ – 8

GAMINGbible – 8

GamesHub – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

God is a Geek – 7.5

Worth playing – 7.5

Wccftech – 7.5

Pure Xbox – 7

Cultured Vultures – 7

Xbox Achievements – 7

PlayStation Universe – 6.5

Digital Trends – 6

Guardian – 6

GamingBolt – 6

Digitally Downloaded – 6

Slant Magazine – 5

TheGamer – 5

Announced last March, LEGO 2K Drive marks the beginning of a collaboration between 2K Games and the LEGO brand, in this case with a open world based driving game which brings in the typical humor of these tie-ins and an arcade approach.

As mentioned, there are many positive evaluations, even with 9/10, but at the same time some more critical voices. What is surprising is the 6/10 of Digitally Downloaded, a magazine that usually gives 10/10 to anything and here justifies the vote by saying that the narrative campaign was basically a waste of resources that the developers could have allocated to the creation of further tracks .

In general, those who welcomed the game with less enthusiasm complained of a dispersive and in many ways useless open world structure in such a context. Our LEGO 2K Drive review is coming shortly and can either confirm or reverse the outcome.