LEGO 2K Drivethe plastic brick-based arcade racer, has been embraced by the press international with votes generally positive, although there are some exceptions which have led to a lowering of the average.
- Well Played – 9
- GameSpew – 9
- Atomix – 8.3
- True Achievements – 8
- Stevivor – 8
- GamesRadar+ – 8
- GAMINGbible – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- Hardcore Gamer – 8
- God is a Geek – 7.5
- Worth playing – 7.5
- Wccftech – 7.5
- Pure Xbox – 7
- Cultured Vultures – 7
- Xbox Achievements – 7
- PlayStation Universe – 6.5
- Digital Trends – 6
- Guardian – 6
- GamingBolt – 6
- Digitally Downloaded – 6
- Slant Magazine – 5
- TheGamer – 5
Announced last March, LEGO 2K Drive marks the beginning of a collaboration between 2K Games and the LEGO brand, in this case with a open world based driving game which brings in the typical humor of these tie-ins and an arcade approach.
As mentioned, there are many positive evaluations, even with 9/10, but at the same time some more critical voices. What is surprising is the 6/10 of Digitally Downloaded, a magazine that usually gives 10/10 to anything and here justifies the vote by saying that the narrative campaign was basically a waste of resources that the developers could have allocated to the creation of further tracks .
In general, those who welcomed the game with less enthusiasm complained of a dispersive and in many ways useless open world structure in such a context. Our LEGO 2K Drive review is coming shortly and can either confirm or reverse the outcome.
