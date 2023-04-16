Apparently there will be no real physical edition of LEGO 2K Drive For Nintendo Switchas the game box will only include one code to download the digital version from the eShop.

The confirmation comes from the official boxart of the racing arcade that appeared in the price lists of both the American and Italian divisions of Amazon, where it is clearly indicated that in the there is no cartridge but only the download code for the game.

The US cover also warns that it is a microSD card is required for installation, a detail not present in the one for the European market. At the moment the eShop of both regions reports that LEGO 2K Drive will occupy between 4.5 and 4.6 GB of space, but at this point it cannot be excluded that this is incorrect information and that the title actually it will weigh much more at launch.

On the left the cover of LEGO 2K Drive for US Switch, on the right the European one

We remind you that LEGO 2K Drive will be available from May 19, 2023also for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.