A few days after the launch of LEGO 2K Drive the game’s Steam page has been updated, revealing the system requirements minimum and recommended version of the PC version, which we have listed below, and further confirming that this will be protected by Denuvo.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4690 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia 960 2GB / AMD R9 380 or higher

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 12GB

Sound card: DirectX 9.0x compatible

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500 or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce 1070 4GB / AMD RX Vega-56 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Storage Space: 12GB of available space

Sound card: DirectX 9.0x compatible

As we can see, these are all in all affordable requirements, considering that the recommended ones do not even reach 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1070 is suggested. The storage space required is also very limited, only 12 GB.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Steam page also reports that the PC version of LEGO 2K Drive will be protected by Denuvo. This is bad news for many players, as this protection system has usually proven itself detrimental to performancebut the hope is that it will be removed within a few weeks of launch, as has happened in many cases.

For the rest, we remind you that LEGO 2K Drive will be available from May 19, 2023, also for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. 2K recently unveiled all the details related to the Drive Pass and the season system, which will introduce new challenges and rewards after the game launches.