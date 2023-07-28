This year has been one of many outstanding releases, we have seen that with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy XVI, and some more that are shaping up to be video game of the year. However, there are more outstanding works that surely were passed up, and precisely one of them is neither more nor less than the interesting LEGO 2K Drive.

For those who don’t know, this is a delivery detached from its usual developers, thus moving on to a racing experience at the hands of Visual Concepts (Responsible for NBA 2K). And now, after a couple of months of being launched on the market, it reaches users in a simple way for those who pay for the service PS Plus Premiumeither on consoles PS4 or PS5.

Of course, the detail must be considered that it is not the complete game as it is, but the demos of large productions that have a time limit, something that has also been done in previous months as with Horizon Forbidden West. So, this title can only be played for two hours, with the possibility of transferring the data to the paid version.

For now, users may already be able to play this title with PS Plus premium.

Editor’s note: The truth would have been more appreciated if it were the complete game, but it must be considered that it is not even six months after it was launched on the market. Hopefully many will be convinced to buy it by trying the first two hours.