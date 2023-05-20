LEGO 2K Drive is the protagonist of a frenetic and spectacular launch trailer which presents the characteristics of the driving game based on plastic bricks developed by Visual Concepts and produced by 2K Games.

Welcomed by the international press with positive votes but with some exceptions, LEGO 2K Drive builds on the well-established humor that we have always associated with LEGO tie-ins, adding to the mix anopen world setting full of new possibilities.

Driving a powerful vehicle, our goal in LEGO 2K Drive will be to explore the colorful Bricklandia and win the legendary Sky Trophy, but it will not be an easy task: many other drivers are determined to take home the important trophy and they will give us a hard time.

Among the peculiarities of the game, the possibility of transforming the cars stands out, “rebuilding” them brick by brick and thus making them suitable for any surface, be it asphalt, off-road terrain or even waterways.