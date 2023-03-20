It seems that LEGO and 2K have joined forces to create a arcade racing game titled LEGO 2K Drive. The information was first leaked by insider Nick Baker and later corroborated by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, who claims that the game’s existence and title have been confirmed by some of his sources and that a closed beta.

In February of last year, VGC had published a report in which he spoke of a collaboration between 2K and LEGO for several sports games. Among these there was also talk of an open world racing game based on bricks made by Visual Concepts (also authors of the NBA 2K and WWE 2K series), which reinforces the reliability of these rumors, which for the moment we suggest you take with the pliers.

In any case, if a closed beta to try out LEGO 2K Drive is indeed on the way, then we probably won’t have to wait long for an official announcement and the first details on this alleged racing game.

Remaining on the subject of rumors and bricks, it seems that TT Games is working on LEGO Batman 4 and that it would have canceled LEGO Disney, according to the words of an ex-developer.