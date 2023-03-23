After the various rumors circulated on the net that they wanted a new title in the series LEGO Coming soon, and this time dedicated to the racing world, the confirmation has finally arrived: LEGO 2K Drive exists, and will be available for purchase from May 19, 2023.

According to what was stated, it is a open world racing gamewith races clearly more of a mold arcade and cheeky (so don’t expect a simulation title).

Not a ton of information about the game has been released yet, which is why we can expect trailers or gameplay videos in the coming weeks given the upcoming release.

What has been said and made public, is that there will be a mode of creation for the media with over 1000 kinds of pieces available, in full LEGO style, and that we will be able to explore the game world by undertaking races both in single-player mode and countrysidewith either other userssomewhat along the lines of other titles of the same genre.

is that the title will be available in 3 different versions (to be confirmed if it will be the same in Italy, as well as the prices): standard edition, awesome edition And Awesome Rivals editionand with the pre-order of any of them players will be entitled to the Aquadirt Racer Pack DLCwhich includes three vehicles.

LEGO 2K Drive will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC and old gen consoles.