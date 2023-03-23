0 COMMENTS
It was recently confirmed by LEGO that they would be giving an announcement related to video games, and that is precisely their launch called 2K Drive, which is a collaboration with the company in question. And although it was thought that it is a development that is in its early stages, it seems not, because it even has a trailer and a release date.
The team behind it is Visual Conceptswith experience in the racing genre and AAA quality, as well as knowing a lot about visual effects in their respective releases. LEGO 2K Drive It will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while also introducing a vehicle customization system.
These are the key points that 2K He shares with us about the game:
– A story in a vast open world: Players will travel through the many unique regions of Bricklandia as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals in the hope of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup trophy. Players choose how they want to play, with an open world to explore filled with races , minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy and familiar vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions and more.
– High-octane LEGO racing: Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced and outlandish experience where players battle across a wide range of tracks while taking advantage of unique abilities that can transform a player’s position in the race. with the touch of a button.
– Unique customization: The game features a diverse customization system that allows users to build their own vehicles to their liking, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, plus a host of color schemes, decals, and more. .
– Play alone or in a team: LEGO 2K Drive offers strong co-op and competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local 2-person split screen or play online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.
As for the release date, it will be available worldwide on May 19, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The special digital editions will be accessible to players two days before the official premiere.
Via: 2K Games statement
Editor’s note: This game looks interesting, especially because of the theme that LEGO is finally out of the comfort zone. We’ll see in May if it’s worth taking a closer look at.
