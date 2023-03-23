It was recently confirmed by LEGO that they would be giving an announcement related to video games, and that is precisely their launch called 2K Drive, which is a collaboration with the company in question. And although it was thought that it is a development that is in its early stages, it seems not, because it even has a trailer and a release date.

The team behind it is Visual Conceptswith experience in the racing genre and AAA quality, as well as knowing a lot about visual effects in their respective releases. LEGO 2K Drive It will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while also introducing a vehicle customization system.

These are the key points that 2K He shares with us about the game:

– A story in a vast open world: Players will travel through the many unique regions of Bricklandia as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals in the hope of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup trophy. Players choose how they want to play, with an open world to explore filled with races , minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy and familiar vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed ​​Champions and more.