We all dreamed about it for a night and now it’s officially here: Lego 2K Drive. Yesterday it became clear that Lego’s racing game was coming. Now Lego and developer 2K Games reveal the first trailer. You can find that video at the bottom of this page. The game seems aimed at a younger target group, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s plenty of fun for adults too.

Lego 2K Drive is set in the Lego landscape Bricklandia. Here you can play online and offline. When you play alone in the offline world, you play a storyline. Here you carry out assignments, build your own car and of course race there more.

The end goal is to win the ‘Sky Trophy’. For that you will have to defeat arch-rival ‘Shadow Z’ and other bad guys. You will be helped by other characters, such as Cuts Racington, an ex-driver who trains young racers.

Really build your own car

Since it is Lego, you can build your own cars. In this game you can do that with a thousand different blocks. Don’t feel like building? Lego also has pre-built cars, such as the ‘Hamburgini’ which looks suspiciously like Spongebob’s civilian car. In addition, Speed ​​Champions models will be added. The McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM are in any case in the game.

But you can also work with several people Lego 2K Drive to play. You can do that on the same console with split screen, where you can race against each other or play mini games. Online you race against others with the same level as you. Here you can pick up power-ups to outsmart your opponents.

What is the release date of Lego 2K Drive

You can Lego 2K Drive pre-order now. The game will be released on May 19, 2023 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For the standard version you pay 59.99 euros. Are you going for the special ‘Awesome Edition’ or ‘Awesome Rivals Edition’? Then you can already play on May 16. This version includes the year-long DLC ​​packs and some other in-game attributes.