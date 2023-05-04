2K and LEGO have unveiled new details about post-launch content for LEGO 2K Driveespecially with regards to four o’clock Seasons Drive Passwhich will introduce a series of rewards free for all players and other premium paid.

Starting from Season 1 of the Drive Pass New challenges and 100 levels of free rewards will be added in June and all subsequent ones, such as new drivers, stickers, vehicle decorations, sounds and much more. In addition, a new biome will also be added in the first year of the game’s release.

In addition you can buy the Premium Drive Passes for any single season or the Year 1 Drive Pass which includes those from Seasons 1-4, the Awesome Pizza vehicle and 550 Tokens for use in Unkie’s Emporium. The premium pass allows you to get more rewards than the free one, including new vehicles from famous car manufacturers such as Dodge and Nissan.

It is important to note that compared to other games, the rewards of the LEGO 2K Drive Drive Pass Seasons they have no time limitso you can get them at any time and at your own pace.

LEGO 2K Drive will be available from May 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Year 1 Drive Pass is also included in the LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition, as well as for individual purchase.