LEGO 2K Drivethe new driving game based on plastic bricks produced by 2K Games, will star in a official presentation: the date to mark on the calendar is that of March 23, although for the moment the name that emerged from the leaks has not been confirmed.

According to Tom Henderson and some other sources, in fact, LEGO 2K Drive is the new racing game from 2K and LEGO, which will soon see the launch of a closed beta to allow a selection of users to try the experience in preview and provide the necessary feedback to improve it.

The videowho seems to be joking openly about the leak by opening an “extra edition” which turns out to be transmitted in advance by mistake, seems to suggest that the driving game will also include to some extent the humor typical of LEGO productions.

Again according to the leaks, it will be the development of LEGO 2K Drive Visual Conceptsthe team that created the NBA 2K series and for some years also WWE 2K, which would thus confirm that it is truly eclectic.