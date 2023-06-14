That video games branded LEGO cover practically any existing brand or activity is well known by now, and now it seems that even one of the “great absentees” (in the contemporary panorama) is about to arrive: we are talking about the soccer.

According to what was reported by Game Rating and Administration Committeea post dedicated to the registration of would have appeared LEGO 2K Goooal! in Korea.

Currently there is no official form whatsoeveras the title has not been announced, but it could be the LEGO football title of Sumo Digital which some rumors had talked about some time ago.

For the moment, therefore, we can only get news or additional information, but we can say that a LEGO title based on football could be really interesting, especially if it exploited today’s technologies.