Mexico City.- Opposition legislators considered that the first six Cabinet appointments of the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, have a profile of experience, capacity and possibilities for dialogue.

The PRI deputy Ildefonso Guajardo, former Secretary of Economy, considered that the first message that Sheinbaum sends is that in his Government “there will be a Cabinet”, contrary to what happened in the current six-year term, that the officials were displaced in the press conferences of the morning.

“A positive point of the announcement is that the appointments fall to people with capacity, experience and professionalism.

“At least appointments are being made with people who have the capacity and would not be displaced, now there will be a Cabinet and not officials waiting for the line in the morning,” he mentioned in an interview.

Guajardo said that in the current Government he did not agree with Mexico giving in easily to the pressures of Donald Trump on the immigration issue. Now, he considered, Mexico would have to return to the strategy of responding with tariffs if there are threats to apply them to Mexican products, in the face of pressures of various types.

Without citing Marcelo Ebrard or Juan Ramón de la Fuente, he said that there may be other paths.

“In economics you respond with tariffs,” he highlighted.

Regarding whether Mexico will be prepared for the review of the T-MEC, he pointed out that the big issue will be Mexico’s relationship with China and how this does not affect the strategic relationship of North America.

“The presence of Chinese investment in Mexico will be analyzed and it is important to recognize that it is an important trading partner and that the strategic security of North America must be taken care of, and if China complies with Mexican laws and agreements, there is no need to preventing their investment, that is the big issue and there will have to be coordination between the Secretariats of Economy and Foreign Relations,” considered the PRI legislator.

PAN deputy Éctor Jaime Ramírez Barba, elected for the third time, considered that the appointments announced by Sheinbaum are people with experience and with whom dialogue can be generated.

“They seem like a good profile to me and with political experience to talk to,” he commented.

However, he pointed out that there is still the question of who will be the head of the Ministry of the Interior, which is in charge of coordinating the Cabinet and institutional dialogue.

Regarding the possibility that it is Mario Delgado, president of Morena, he said that he hopes it is not him.

“Let that not come true,” he mentioned.

Morena’s deputy, Carol Antonio Altamirano, said that this Thursday’s appointments reflect that Sheinbaum considered professional, academic and experienced profiles.

“The world can see that the new Cabinet is built with capacity and clarity of the challenges we are going to face.

“In general, the appointments can be well received by public opinion, academia and the global context,” considered Antonio Altamirano, also elected for the third time to the Chamber of Deputies.

He added that the message of creating the Ministry of Science is positive, and that Marcelo Ebrard is integrated into the substantive tasks of the review of international treaties.

“This shows height of vision,” he considered.

Juan Ramón de la Fuente added that he will make a good team with Ebrard in that task.