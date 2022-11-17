Mexican legislators will take a week as a “bridge” to return to legislate after the debut of the Mexico national team in the Soccer World Cup in Qataraccording to Reformation.

Taking the anniversary of the beginning of the Revolution, deputies and senators take days off, during the time that play the mexican team there will be no sessions in the Congresses.

At 10 in the morning on Tuesday, the match of the Mexican team against Poland is scheduled, coinciding with the start of the sessions in San Lázaro and the Senate.

The Deputies They agreed in the Political Coordination Board that this week there will be sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, to convene the plenary session again until next Wednesday.

Noemí Luna, president of the Board of Directors, closed the session last Tuesday after 4 PM, summoning the deputies again for November 23 at 11 in the morning.

Morena senators meet until Wednesday, September 23

The senator of Brunette, Alejandro Armenta Mieras president of the Senate, also summoned a session for Wednesday the 23rd, after the first match of the Mexican National Team in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Legislators grab “bridge”, close Congress to watch football. Photo: Reformation

Today, Wednesday, they hold a session at 12:00 p.m. to commemorate the Centenary of Ricardo Flores Magón.

Likewise, Senator Ricardo Monreal who coordinates the bank of Brunette“put on the green” yesterday Tuesday wearing a shirt from the Mexican soccer team.

We recommend you read:

Monday, November 21, will be a holiday, so legislators will report to work until Tuesday, a normal session day.