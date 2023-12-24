Leader of the Government in the Senate declared in an interview with journalists that he sees the 1st year of the Lula government as a success story

The leader of the Government in the Senate, senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), assessed that the legislative year 2023 was “positive” to the government. In an interview with journalists on Monday (Dec 18, 2023), he said he sees the first year of the Lula government as a success story.

In Wagner's view, the PT member assumed his 3rd term with the country in worse conditions than in 2003. He recalled that, in the 1st week of 2023, Brazil went through the events of January 8th. “This was a shock for the whole world. It was worse than the Capitol, in the United States, because it was against the Three Powers”.

The senator recognized that the situation is now different from 20 years ago, with a more ideologized National Congress and with different social demands. Even so, the government achieved important victories with recovery on the international scene, with political protagonism recovered, with more exports, greater environmental responsibility and renewed diplomatic relations.

He also declared that inflation has been falling, employment is increasing and the Stock Exchange is breaking business records. “The government worked on recovering the social protection network and institutional relationships. It was a really positive year”.

Guidelines

The Government leader in the Senate also praised the relationship with the National Congress. For Wagner, the approval of agendas considered essential for the country shows that the government is in the right direction.

One matter that deserves to be highlighted, according to Jaques Wagner, is the new fiscal framework (PLP 93/2023), approved by the Senate in June. In his view, the new fiscal framework was a necessary measure, as the spending ceiling rule, established in 2016, “lost its reliability”.

Jaques Wagner also cited the taxation of income from financial investments, profits and dividends from entities controlled abroad (offshores), approved in the Senate at the end of November (PL 4,173/2023), and the bill regulating fixed-odd sports betting (PL 3,626/2023), approved by the Senate. The two matters have already been sanctioned and turned into law.

Dino and Gonet

Jaques Wagner celebrated the fact that the Senate approved the nominations of Flávio Dino for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and Paulo Gonet for the PGR (Attorney General's Office). The 2 were approved in a hearing at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) and then confirmed in the plenary. Dino's nomination passed with 47 votes in favor, 31 against and 2 abstentions. Gonet received 65 votes in favor, 11 against and one abstention.

2024

As Jaques Wagner reported, the government will still meet to outline the priority agendas for next year within the National Congress.

He said that the priority is to close the year 2023 well, but added that the government wants to look forward to issues such as encouraging “neo-industrialization”, technology and environmental issues. According to the senator, the government will also work to attract more investments, without ever abandoning the social focus.

“They will be programs pointing to the future. First it was reconstruction, but now we look to the future”he stated.

With information from Senate Agency.