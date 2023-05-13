Davi Alcolumbre says he had his account cloned in the app; legislative police speak of “several coup attempts”

The Legislative Police is investigating alleged invasions of senators’ WhatsApp accounts. They would have had the phone line transferred to chips held by criminals. In a message sent to the offices of congressmen, the Legislative Police spoke of “several attempted scams”.

On Friday (May 12, 2023), Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) said in the twitter that his WhatsApp account had been cloned. According to him, some of his contacts were “receiving messages requesting transfer of values”.

In the message sent to senators, the Legislative Police advised them to activate 2-factor authentication, which increases protection against unauthorized access.

“The Senate Police report that several attempts at scams have been recorded from Senators’ WhatsApp accounts. Apparently, cybercriminals are managing to transfer the phone line from the victim’s chip to another chip at the cell phone operator, and, once in possession of the line, hijack the WhatsApp account to apply scams”, reads in the text.