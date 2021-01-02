The US Congress has voted down the US President’s objection to the defense budget. This means that there is no troop withdrawal from Germany for the time being.

WASHINGTON dpa | For the first time during Donald Trump’s tenure, the US Congress overturned a presidential veto. After the House of Representatives, the Senate also overruled Trump’s veto on the US defense budget package on Friday with the necessary two-thirds majority. The massive legislative package can now come into force despite the lack of a signature from Trump. Shortly before the end of his term in office on January 20, the president suffered a heavy defeat in Congress, where large numbers of his Republicans opposed him on this issue.

81 senators voted for the legislative package (13 against) – and successfully overturned Trump’s veto. The vote in the House of Representatives was just as clear on Monday. When the package was originally passed, both chambers of congress had very large majorities in favor of the legislative plans. The president had opposed the draft because of a dispute over the regulation of online platforms and a possible renaming of military bases.

The legislative package on the defense budget comprises more than 4,500 pages and provides for a budget of around 740 billion dollars (611 billion euros). Despite all the differences between Republicans and Democrats, the defense budget has traditionally been supported by both parties for decades. Because it is politically unthinkable that the military budget does not materialize, the package usually includes numerous regulations that are not directly related to the financing of the armed forces.

This time, Democrats and Republicans have stipulated that Trump’s planned massive withdrawal of US soldiers from Germany will be blocked for the time being. The text of the law states that the US Secretary of Defense must state in a report to Congress whether such a withdrawal would be in the national interest of the US.

At the earliest 120 days later, the number of US soldiers stationed in the Federal Republic may fall below the limit of 34,500. The law also provides that threatened sanctions against the German-Russian Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 will be expanded.

Critic: Trump wants revenge for warnings

As a reason for his veto, Trump had stated that the law was contrary to his government’s foreign policy and national security. It’s about that to him renaming of several military bases after protests against racism a thorn in the side. Trump also criticized online platforms for not being more regulated. He had wished that Congress would change a regulation with the law that protects online platforms from having to answer for content published by their users. Trump called the ruling “a serious threat to national security and the integrity of the elections”.

Critics, on the other hand, accuse him of only wanting to take revenge on Twitter and Facebook, which have been warning of misleading and false claims by the president for some time.

Trump considers it unconstitutional that the withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany ordered by him should now be limited by law. According to the constitution, the president is the commander in chief of the armed forces, he said. The decision as to how many soldiers should be deployed where is therefore his.

During his tenure, Trump had vetoed legislative plans from Congress eight times. However, in none of these cases had the necessary two-thirds majority been achieved in the parliamentary chambers to override his veto. The Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives and the Republicans in the Senate.

In general, the Congress very rarely disregards vetoes. Before Friday, according to the Senate, this had happened only 111 times since 1789 – with more than 1,500 vetoes that a president had lodged against bills.

Trump complains about Republican Party

Both Congress Chambers will meet in a new constellation on Sunday. In parallel to the vote on a new president, the House of Representatives was re-elected in November, and around a third of the seats in the Senate were also up for a vote. The vote on Trump’s veto was the grand finale in the current legislative period of both chambers.

The final vote in the Senate was delayed by several days because of a bitter dispute over an increase in aid payments to citizens in view of the corona pandemic and the economic crisis it triggered. Trump had brought a significant increase in the conversation – which the otherwise hated Democrats supported, while the Republicans were divided on the question.

The Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also refused to obey Trump on this issue and blocked the plans. Trump complained about it on Twitter on Friday, writing that it was neither fair nor wise. Previously, in view of the resistance to his veto, he had already railed that the Republican leadership was “weak” and “tired”.

Since the November election, the result of which Trump still does not recognize, the elected president has increasingly isolated himself and broken with various previously loyal allies. The Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election and is due to be sworn in on January 20th. Until then, Trump is in office with all rights.