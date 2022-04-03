Hungarians are preparing to elect their new parliamentarians this Sunday, April 3. Fidesz, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party, leads the polls with a narrow lead. The opposition, led by conservative Catholic Peter Marki-Zay, is determined to end the Orban era.

The 49-year-old Catholic was nominated by six opposition parties during primaries held in October 2021, in order to unseat Orban from power. “In twelve years, [Viktor Orban] it has lost all its wars: the war against debt, the war against inflation and the war against Covid-19 with 45,000 dead,” Peter Marki-Zay told France 24.

He had “campaigned enthusiastically” for Viktor Orban, before his first term as head of the country. Before he “ruined everything” by building “an authoritarian regime,” said the candidate.

“Stop Putin”

Fighting corruption and restoring the rule of law are some of Peter Marki-Zay’s priorities. But since the war in Ukraine came to the fore, the opposition leader has repeatedly criticized the “isolation” of Viktor Orban, seen as “Putin’s last ally in the EU and NATO”.

“He continues to serve Putin’s interests and many citizens are fed up. In Hungary, most people do not believe that enough is enough to Brussels, but that, to ensure peace, Putin must be stopped,” Marki added. Zay to France 24.

If elected, he wants to put an end to his country’s “undemocratic” drift and return it to the “European” camp. An economist and engineer by training, Peter Marki-Zay worked for five years in marketing in the United States, but also in France and other European countries.

The united opposition against the risk of fraud

It is the first time that Viktor Orban has faced a united opposition front, a heterogeneous coalition that wants to believe in victory.

Faced with the polls that give the opposition defeat, Peter Marki-Zay says that “they have never won the opinion polls.” “However, I have never lost an election,” he says bravely. Polls predict a tight result, but after 12 years of Fidesz in power and a redistricting of constituencies in favor of Viktor Orban’s party, the opposition is also concerned about the risk of electoral fraud.

“We have to win in circumstances that are not democratic and it is very unfair. We know that fraud exists and we know that he [Viktor Orban] continues to practice it,” said independent candidate Bernadett Szel, interviewed by France 24.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will deploy more than 200 observers in Hungary, an exceptional agreement for a country of the European Union.

Text translated from French