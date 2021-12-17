Hong Kong residents are called to the polls next Sunday for parliamentary elections. They are the first elections that the island will have since a reform to the electoral system orchestrated by Beijing. However, all candidates must be approved by the authorities, which has prevented any opponent from running. By way of protest, calls for a boycott are multiplying.

This Sunday, December 19, Hong Kong will open polling stations for legislative elections. As is usual during electoral campaigns, the walls are lined with posters inviting people to vote, and candidates for a seat on the Legislative Council take to the streets, with pamphlet in hand, to try to convince the voters. However, this time, few citizens seem to want to go to the polls.

According to a poll by the Hong Kong Institute for Public Opinion Research, only 51% of those polled said they intended to vote on Sunday, a historically low figure. Compared to more than 80% of voters who went to the polls during the last legislative elections in 2016.

Campaign posters are seen ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on December 17, 2021 © Tyrone Siu / Reuters

“These elections are of no interest to anyone”, says Michel Bonnin, director of studies at the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences (EHESS) and specialist in Hong Kong, contacted by France 24. “And the reason is simple: everything has been said since long time ago”.

Originally scheduled for September 2020, the Government decided to cancel the elections due to the Covid-19 epidemic. But in this 18-month period, the situation has changed profoundly in the semi-autonomous territory. In response to the vast pro-democracy protests of 2019, Beijing has greatly strengthened its grip on the territory. In particular, it imposed the severe national security law that, in fact, criminalizes the expression of any form of opposition. In all, hundreds of pro-democracy activists were arrested under this text. Dozens more have fled abroad.

And the pressure does not stop. The most recent episode occurred on December 13, six days before the elections. Renowned media mogul Jimmy Lai and two other pro-democracy activists, who had already been jailed for months, were sentenced to between six and thirteen months in prison. They were accused of having participated in a 2020 banned vigil in memory of the Tiananmen massacre in 1989.

“Patriotic” candidates

In addition to this national security law, Beijing has organized a radical reform of the electoral system that allows it to further consolidate its control over political life on the island. “From now on, all people who want to run for public office, and therefore for elections, must be approved by the authorities”, details to France 24 Éric Lai, specialist in citizen movements and politics of Hong Kong of the Georgetown University, in the United States. “They have to show that they are ‘patriotic’ and loyal to the Chinese Communist Party.”

“The result: today, most of the opposition candidates are in jail or in exile. And the few that remain, have not been allowed to appear,” he laments. “There is no longer political diversity,” adds Michel Bonnin.

According to ‘The China Morning Post’, only three of the 153 candidates who ran identify themselves as close to the opposition pro-democracy movement. “If we look in detail, most of the candidates are known for their proximity to the Communist Party of China. Others are quite close to pro-Beijing business circles,” explains the specialist. “Only a few say they are more moderate. One of them even calls for the release of pro-democracy activists. But even if they are elected, they will be too marginal to have any influence in the Legislative Council.”

“These candidates were anyway appointed by Beijing. So, for the voters, they are not considered as true members of the opposition,” adds Eric Lai.

“The end of the Hong Kong exception”

The former British colony, returned to China in 1997 by the United Kingdom, has never been truly democratic and its electoral system has always been fundamentally favorable to Beijing. Before the reform, 35 of the 70 seats in the Legislative Council were designated by direct universal suffrage. The rest were chosen by special interest groups and vested in pro-China leaders.

Police officers arrest a protester in Hong Kong on July 7, 2019 © Andy Wong / AP

“In the end, the pro-Beijing camp always obtained the majority in this way. However, by universal suffrage, it was almost systematically the pro-democracy camp that prevailed,” recalls Michel Bonnin. “We didn’t have a real democracy, but at least people could express themselves.” In the last elections of 2016, the pro-Beijing camp logically won the majority, but several pro-democracy activists won seats.

However, in November 2020, four opposition MPs were excluded from Parliament in the name of the national security law. In the process, the other pro-democracy deputies had resigned. Most of them are now incarcerated and three are in exile abroad.

And with the electoral reform, now not only are candidates chosen by finger, but the number of deputies elected by universal suffrage has also been reduced. The Legislative Council now has 90 seats. And only 20 deputies will be elected on Sunday by direct universal suffrage.

Calls for a boycott

In protest at the situation, the dissidents in exile abroad have been asking the nearly 4.5 million people of voting age for several weeks to boycott the polls. Former deputies Ted Hui and activist Yau Man-chu, for example, have multiplied messages on social media, encouraging voters to vote blank or not attend polling stations.

This incitement to a boycott immediately angered the government, which warned that while abstention or blank voting is still legal, encouraging such practices will now be considered a crime. In the process, arrest warrants were issued for the two activists. In Hong Kong itself, according to ‘The China Morning Post’, ten people were also arrested for this reason.

I made a FB post advocating the use of blank / informal votes in protest against the CCP-manipulated Hong Kong parliamentary election. The HK authority called it illegal and asked FB to delete my post. What do you think the result will be? – Ted Hui (Chi-fung Hui) (@tedhuichifung) October 30, 2021



The government has also attacked the press. The authorities sent warning letters to the ‘Wall Street Journal’ and the British newspaper ‘The Times’, which through their editorials had asked to avoid the polls, and presented a boycott as “the only remaining form of opposition.”

“Participation in these elections is a key issue for the Government,” explains Éric Lai. “He wants to show the international community that this reform is well accepted. And that will only happen if the election seems as normal as possible and there are a large number of voters.”

“The threat of a boycott endangers this fiction fed by the Government that democracy continues in Hong Kong”, analyzes Michel Bonnin for his part.

The island’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, has repeatedly encouraged citizens to vote and has put in place various incentives. For Sunday, all public transport will be free. Several companies have also agreed to give their employees time off so they can enter their ballot at the polls.

Carrie Lam sought to shield herself in case the abstention was strong, saying that a low turnout “would mean nothing.” “When the government does things well and its credibility is strong, voter turnout is lower because people don’t really feel the need to elect new representatives,” he told Chinese state media.

“All this dynamic is really in the logic followed by Beijing. We must condemn anyone who endangers the smooth running of the elections. We must seek out the enemies of the system and prevent them from expressing themselves,” continues Michel Bonnin. “Even a few years ago, the people of Hong Kong would have imagined hearing these kinds of speeches.”

“With this election, Beijing wants to show that it has not betrayed its promise and that it maintains the principle of one country, two systems,” concludes the specialist. “But the reality is there: today Hong Kong is no longer Hong Kong.”

* Article adapted from its original in French