In Israel, the various parties mobilized on Monday, on the eve of the fifth legislative in three and a half years, which could confirm the return to activity of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption. The latest polls show his right-wing bloc level with the outgoing prime minister, the centrist Yair Lapid. The involvement of the Arab community in Israel, which represents 20% of the country’s population, could prove decisive.

At 73 years old, the longest-serving head of government in the country’s history is trying to gather a majority of 61 deputies, out of the 120 in Parliament, with his allies from the ultra-Orthodox parties and a rising extreme right.

Proof of the suspense, the latest polls prior to Tuesday’s elections attributed Netanyahu’s “right-wing bloc” 60 seats, compared to 56 for the outgoing prime minister, the centrist Yair Lapid, and his allies.

Yair Lapid’s coalition lost its majority in Parliament in the spring with the departure of members from the right, forcing the government to call new elections, the fifth since April 2019 in Israel, a country that has had difficulties in recent years. to give birth to coalitions or maintain them.

If the campaign started slowly, it has picked up speed in recent days with religious parties unfurling banners in the streets of Jerusalem and Arab groups distributing leaflets in Arab cities in Galilee.

Israeli Arab parties, disorganized

In 2020, Israeli Arab parties won a record 15 seats by aggressively campaigning under a single banner. But this time, they are presented in loose order under three lists: Raam (moderate Islamist), Hadash-Taal (secular) and Balad (nationalist).

In the Israeli proportional system, an electoral list must obtain 3.25% of the votes to enter Parliament with a minimum of four seats. Below this threshold, the parties have no deputy. Divided, the Arab parties are more likely to fall short of this threshold and thus favor the victory of the Netanyahu camp and its allies.

