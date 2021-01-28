On February 7, the presidential elections are held in Ecuador. Elections different from those of other years due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the population will leave their homes to exercise their right to vote. In these elections, the politicians who make up the National Assembly will also be voted.

Candidates for the Assembly

In total, 255 candidates from 17 national political parties will be presented to occupy 137 seats in the National Assembly. In these elections the role that the provincials will have will not be clarified, since at the legislative and control level the activities are identical.

In the 255 candidates we can find engineers, teachers, lawyers, trade unionists, former deputies, former sectional authorities, legislators, former diplomats, former president Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz (FE) and former first lady, Ximea Bohórquez (Patriotic Society).

There are also eight legislators returning to the campaign to continue in their respective positions. These are: José Agualsaca and Liliana Durán (RC); Henry Kronfle and Denis Marín (PSC); Wilma Andrade (ID); Luis Pachala (I BELIEVE); César Litardo and Ana Belén Marín (PAIS Alliance).