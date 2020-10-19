Legislative drafting The Chancellor of Justice responded to the criticism of the poor level of law preparation and his own activities: “Law preparation is the responsibility of the Government”

Assistant Professor Pauli Rautiainen wonders in the Constitution Blog how “a completely failed government proposal” had passed the Chancellor of Justice’s audit.

Coronavirus pandemic urgent and planned legislative changes to combat it have sparked a debate on the level of drafting and monitoring.

“The preparation of the law is the responsibility of the Government.” Among other things, this was the response of the Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti in his long Twitter chain to the Assistant Professor of Public Law at the University of Tampere To Pauli Rautiainen.

Pöysti also recalls that the reporting officer is constitutionally responsible for the legality of the proposal and the adequate investigation of the matter, and the Chief of Staff is responsible for the quality of drafting in the ministry.

“The reading recommendation, despite the criticism of the Chancellor of Justice, or in fact precisely because of it,” Pöysti praised Rautiainen’s writing in the Constitution Blog, which is a topical issue of the Finnish Constitutional Society.

In his blog, Rautiainen wondered how, for example, the “completely failed government proposal” on border testing of passengers coming to Finland had passed the Chancellor of Justice’s inspection.

Laws the quality of the preparation, or indeed its lack, became a concern again last Thursday when the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee found serious shortcomings in two government bills to amend the Communicable Diseases Act. The presentations are intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee completely rejected the proposal for a new testing model for passengers coming to Finland and returned it to the Government. The articles of the bill restricting the operation of restaurants may be amended in new faith by the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health.

During the weekend, Rautiainen ran the level of drafting legislation in Finland more broadly in the Constitution Blog. According to him, the poorness of the law-making culture was also evident in the spring, when the government stumbled in legislative terms with the regulations introducing and implementing the stand-by law.

A similar stumbling block has now continued as so-called normal legislation is tackled to better combat the pandemic.

Essential according to Rautiainen, the question is how such a government proposal on border testing could have been prepared and brought to parliament in general. It was already clear from the statements that “it has been known to lawmakers that they are driving fast at the wall”.

According to Rautiainen, it is also worth asking how the proposal passed the so-called list check of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice, which also examines the constitutionality of the proposal before it is brought to the Government Plenary Session.

“With regard to this proposal, we are on the verge that the Chancellor of Justice should have stopped the progress of the proposal to Parliament. At the same time, however, it must be said that the stop threshold must be high, ”Rautiainen points out.

The justification is that in Finland, the Constitutional Committee has the power to interpret the Constitution.

Chancellor of Justice Pöysti says on Twitter that he issued the Border Testing Act on his own initiative, ie without asking for an opinion, which is part of the prior regulatory control. According to Pöyst, the Ministry of Transport and Communications also wanted rapid progress in drafting the law.

In addition, Pöysti says that he had to consider intervening in the progress of the law at the Government session. “I ended up falling below my speech limit.”

In drafting the law there was also a specialty that even after the referral discussion, the ministry submitted amendments to the article to parliament.

According to Pöyst, the Constitution is completely opposed to the ministerial initiative to amend the proposal and it should be done with a supplementary government proposal.

In his blog, Rautiainen concludes that the preparation of this law has been about political guidance: “Only strong political will and the political guidance attached to it have the ability to bypass all internal emergency braking mechanisms of the Government.”

More criticism is promised for jurists, as a broader update of the Communicable Diseases Act, a draft amendment to which was published in September, is in the pipeline. With the draft, municipalities and regional administrations should be given the power to close even public shopping malls in the event of a pandemic.

Rautiainen asks to what extent it is no longer appropriate and constitutionally acceptable to add temporary special restrictions related to coronary measures to the Communicable Diseases Act and to what extent it is necessary to move towards the development of permanent regulation of the Communicable Diseases Act.

“In this context, it is difficult for me to consider the point-by-point amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act with measures specifically tailored to the coronavirus disease as the most appropriate regulatory strategy when considered in the overall regulatory framework of health law, public health and health security.”