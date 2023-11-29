President-elect and vice president, Victoria Villarruel, participated in a protocol session chaired by Cristina Kirchner
In a protocol session at the Legislative Assembly, Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel were officially recognized as the next president and vice president of Argentina. The session was chaired by the current vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, and ratified the electoral result. The 2 will return to Congress on Inauguration Day, December 10, to take the oath.
Congress of the Argentine Nation, November 29, 2023.
Citizen Javier Gerardo Milei was proclaimed President of the Argentine Republic. pic.twitter.com/9f8xQ3KU03
