President-elect and vice president, Victoria Villarruel, participated in a protocol session chaired by Cristina Kirchner

In a protocol session at the Legislative Assembly, Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel were officially recognized as the next president and vice president of Argentina. The session was chaired by the current vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, and ratified the electoral result. The 2 will return to Congress on Inauguration Day, December 10, to take the oath.