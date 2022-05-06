La France Insumisa, Europe Ecology The Greens, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party concluded an unprecedented agreement to present joint candidates for the legislative elections. A new chapter is being written in the history of the left.

After several days of discussions, the parties that yesterday were enemies finally agreed to a union of the left for the legislative elections on June 12 and 19. Ecological Europe The Greens (EELV), the Communist Party (PCF) and the Socialist Party (PS) (subject to the validation of the agreement by their National Council on Thursday, May 5) finally reached an agreement with La Francia Insumisa ( LFI) on the common proposals and the distribution of the 577 electoral constituencies. These parties could be joined by the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA), which is still in talks with LFI.

The results of the legislative elections will show whether this is a historical union, comparable, as some Insumisos have claimed, to the Popular Front of 1936 or to the common program of the left in 1972. Meanwhile, the alliance of the left in 2022 around La France Insumisa is unprecedented, such an agreement seemed unthinkable until three weeks ago.

It should be remembered that Yannick Jadot and Anne Hidalgo spoke very harshly against Jean-Luc Mélenchon during the presidential campaign. The EELV candidate accused the leader of the Insumisos of “complacency” towards Vladimir Putin. The socialist candidate called him an “agent”, “ally” and “supporter” of the Russian president, who launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

Since then, the first round of the presidential elections has made it possible to clarify power relations. After obtaining 21.95% of the vote and failing to qualify for the second round by only 422,000 votes, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and La Francia Insumisa emerged as the central force of the left, well ahead of Yannick’s 4.63% Jadot, 2.28% of Fabien Roussel (PCF) or 1.75% of Anne Hidalgo.

“The presidential election really confirmed the status of La France Insumisa as the main force of the left,” analyzes the political scientist Pascal Perrineau, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. The situation was different in 2017, although Jean-Luc Mélenchon had already obtained a good vote. The politician followed a path that consisted of going alone to the legislative elections, while the PS still had arguments and could at that time try to obtain a parliamentary group by its own means.

Five years later, the situation is very different. The presidential elections of 2022 made the left-wing parties open their eyes: not only about the desire for unity of their electorate (84% of left-wing sympathizers declare themselves in favor of the alliance concluded by LFI, EELV, the PCF and the PS, according to a survey for French television published on Wednesday May 4) but also, in particular for the PS and EELV, on the idea that this rapprochement should be based on a program of rupture with neoliberalism defended by Emmanuel Macron, re-elected as president.

The Socialist Party turns its back on Hollande’s five-year term

Thus, the alliance concluded by the leftist parties agrees on a program that gives prominence to the proposals of the Insumisos: a minimum salary of 1,400 euros net, a guarantee of autonomy for young people, the freezing of the prices of basic necessities , the restoration of the wealth tax, the repeal of the “flat tax”, ecological planning, the establishment of a “green rule” and a VI Republic. But the most striking fact of the catalog of measures presented is, without a doubt, the turn taken by the PS. By pronouncing themselves in favor of the repeal of the El Khomri labor law and retirement at 60, the socialists clearly turn their backs on François Hollande’s five-year term and social liberalism.

Former President Hollande “rejects the agreement both in form and in the constituencies,” he told French newspaper La Montagne on Wednesday. He had already warned, on April 28 in Franceinfo, that an agreement between the PS and the LFI would call into question the “very principles that constitute the foundations of the socialist commitment”, considering that an alliance with the LFI would lead to the “disappearance” of the Socialist Party.

🗣 Alliance à gauche ➡️ “I thought that this accord would not be accepted. Yes, it is, the PS aura decided to shoot”, accuse François Hollande, who souhaite “une autre union” avec les communistes et les écologistes. Suivez le live 👉 https://t.co/cEwi3c61QM pic.twitter.com/bt62kVQBMP — franceinfo (@franceinfo) April 28, 2022



Corinne Narassiguin, number two of the Socialist Party, responded scathingly to these statements on Radio J on April 29: “I find it hard to believe that my main concern today is to hear what François Hollande has to say about what is left and what is loyalty to socialism. I prefer to listen to what the voters told us in the first round of the presidential elections. It was a very strong and clear message.”

🗣️”I’m sorry to think that my première concerns soit d’écouter ce que Hollande a nous dire sur ce qu’est la gauche et la fidélité au socialisme.”@CorinneNarasecretary nationale du PS, invited by @C_Barbier south Radio J – 94.8 fm pic.twitter.com/aUsN9p4bj3 — RADIO J (@RadioJFrance) April 29, 2022



If the PS, the EELV and the PCF agree that Jean-Luc Mélenchon becomes prime minister in the event that the left wins the legislative elections, could there be talk of a government agreement? It is noteworthy that the four left parties have not issued a joint statement. On the contrary, each bilateral agreement gave rise to a specific statement, which gave rise to different formulations depending on the parties involved.

There is one issue in particular that has sparked long debates: disobedience to European treaties on economic and budget matters. Although the national secretary of the EELV, Julien Bayou (author of a book entitled “Let’s disobey to save Europe”, published in 2018), was quick to agree with LFI on this issue, as a possible exit from the European Union was clearly ruled out. , did not act in the same way with the PS. The term “disobedience” was the subject of intense discussions, including between the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, who rejected it, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon. In the end, the joint communiqué of the LFI and the PS opted for a cautious justification.

“Because of our histories, we speak of disobedience for some, and temporary derogation for others, but we have the same objective: to be able to fully apply the shared government program and thus respect the mandate that the French gave us,” the document states.

Olivier Faure’s hesitation is understandable. The agreement concluded between the LFI and the PS marks an important turning point in French political life. By siding with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the first secretary of the Socialist Party shifts the center of gravity of his political family to the left, even to the extreme left, according to the most ardent opponents of this agreement.

The political prowess of Jean-Luc Mélenchon

In the process, Mélenchon turned what remains of the Socialist Party bigwigs against him. In addition to François Hollande, former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and former Speaker of the National Assembly Claude Bartolone announced Wednesday night that they are withdrawing from the Socialist Party. Likewise, the former first secretary of the Socialist Party, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, called on “the socialists to reject this agreement in every possible way”, and the former minister, Stéphane Le Foll, said he was “willing to lead the campaign” of the potential dissident socialist candidates.

“The reactions of the bigwigs are understandable”, says Pascal Perrineau. With this agreement, the PS will become a supporter of La France Insumisa. In this, it is a complete break with the history of the Socialist Party, which was previously the central force From now on, the left will redefine itself around the radical force that LFI represents.”

The negotiations between LFI, EELV, the PCF and the PS have also focused (or mainly, say the opponents of the agreement) on the distribution of constituencies. The allies of La Francia Insumisa obtained the guarantee of having a parliamentary group in the National Assembly, that is, at least 15 deputies. But, above all, and contrary to what the Insumisos proposed at the beginning of the discussions, everyone will be able to claim public funding for political parties by presenting at least 50 candidates each for the legislative elections. Specifically, the ecologists won 100 constituencies, the communists 50 and the socialists 70. The Insumisos, meanwhile, will be present in more than 350 constituencies.

Lastly, the LFI partners also managed to change the name “The Popular Union” insisted on by Jean-Luc Mélenchon to “New Ecological and Social Popular Union” to better represent the group of forces.

It remains to be seen how this alliance will fare at the polls. The left hopes to win a majority in the National Assembly in June. On paper, this perspective seems utopian. Since the establishment of the five-year legislature in 2002 and the inversion of the electoral calendar that places the legislative elections a few weeks after the presidential ones, the elected president has always obtained the majority to govern after the elections. However, Jean-Luc Mélenchon achieved a political feat in managing to keep hope alive and keep the mobilization of the leftist electorate intact despite his defeat in the presidential elections.

“Jean-Luc Mélenchon had an extraordinary communication operation,” says Pascal Perrineau. Asking the French to elect him Prime Minister, nonsense as it is, was an extremely clever strategy that allowed him not only to take Marine Le Pen’s place as Emmanuel Macron’s number one opponent, but also to change the face of the French left to become its central element.

In fact, while the extreme right is divided and Macronism discusses the distribution of constituencies while Emmanuel Macron tries in vain to find a prime minister, the left is today the only dynamic political force. And judging by the attacks this alliance has been subjected to for several days, there seems to be a slight sense of concern among most.