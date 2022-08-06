Saturday, August 6, 2022
Legislation | Yle: Supo suggests that the intentional dissemination of fake news on behalf of a foreign power should be made a crime

August 6, 2022
The proposal emerges from the statement given to the Transport and Communications Committee in April.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service suggests that intentionally spreading fake news on behalf of a foreign power should be made a crime, says Over.

Punishment could apply, for example, to a situation where, on behalf of a foreign state’s intelligence service, an attempt is made to influence Finland’s social decision-making.

Supo’s deputy manager commented on the matter to Yle Teemu Turunen stressed that in Supo’s opinion, possible criminalization should be very precisely defined.

“It would be about situations where the person himself knows that he is acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service and continues to operate despite the authorities’ warnings,” Turunen told Yle.

According to Yle, the proposal appears in a statement by the head of the protection police Antti Pelttari has given to the Parliament’s Transport and Communications Committee. The statement is dated April.

