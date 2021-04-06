Legislation Why can movement restrictions be regulated elsewhere but not in Finland? This is how the Chancellor of Justice responds

According to Pöyst, the government sought to push for a law restricting mobility because it had proven to be an effective way to reduce social contacts in other countries.

In particular, the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health drove extensive restrictions on movement because they felt that individual actions would not have been sufficient. This perception had been influenced by studies published in the journals Nature and The Lancet, among others, Pöysti said on Tuesday. Harsh reviews received by the Chancellor of Justice explained at the press conference role in preparing restrictions on movement.

“My perception is that this was one very impressive fact. It was thought to be a method that has proven to work elsewhere, ”Pöysti said.

In Finland however, the use of this method was not successful.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs knocked out last week a bill by the government that would have allowed restrictions on movement in the worst epidemic areas. The committee found a lot of criticism of it, starting from the fact that the whole basic solution was wrong. According to it, equally effective measures can also be taken with substantially less restrictive restrictions and prohibitions.

The government withdrew the proposal from Parliament. Now it is looking for other means of restraint to replace it.

Pöyst was asked also at the press conference why in Finland it is so much more difficult to regulate movement restrictions than in many people in another country.

Pöysti explained that Finland emphasizes “precise and precise ex ante regulation”.

“Ex-ante control is more effective. That in itself is a good thing, ”he said.

In Finland, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs checks the constitutionality of bills in advance. Many other countries have a Constitutional Court to which they can appeal afterwards.

For example, in Belgium the court knocked out last week the restrictive measures that had been enacted last October.

It is, however it is possible that if the bill allowing restrictions on movement had been better made, it would have passed the sieve of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

At this point, Pöysti acknowledged the place for self-criticism. According to him, the drafting of the law did not know how to make the finishing details correctly.

“I may not have been sensitive enough to the difficult comprehensibility of the exceptions to this law.”

The law allowing restrictions on movement was constructed in such a way that movement outside one’s own yard was in principle prohibited, but 13 in exceptional cases allowable.