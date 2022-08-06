Legislation | Who is responsible when the machine makes a mistake? The opinion round for the draft law on automatic decision-making ended this week

In the proposal prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice, official responsibility is to be allocated through documentation.

In public the administration has wanted to make decisions automatically for a long time, but legislation has been missing. This will change at the turn of the year, if the bill on automatic decision-making in public administration progresses as expected.

One of the biggest questions in the reform has been who bears the responsibility when an error occurs in automatic decision-making.

Automated decision making often consists of many parts, for which different people are responsible.

“It is very unlikely that one person will develop automatic decision-making from scratch. There are civil servants, people from the software company and so on. We needed a system with which official responsibility can be carried out”, says the negotiating official of the Ministry of Finance (MoF). Antti Helin.

The opinion round for the draft law on automatic decision-making ended this week. In the proposal prepared by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Justice, official responsibility is to be allocated through documentation.

When automatic decision-making is developed, the authorities must write down who participates in the process at which stage and who are the responsible persons.

“If errors occur, the mechanism can be used to trace where the error was and who was the person who was ultimately responsible for that error,” says Helin.

In traditional decision-making, official responsibility is usually borne by the person who signed the decision.

Second the big question has been what kind of things can be decided automatically. According to the proposal, the authority could only resolve matters automatically that do not involve case-by-case consideration.

“It’s usually about schematic issues, a typical example of which is taxation. Taxation is based on euro amounts and percentages. In social security, study support could be a similar type of example,” says the legislative advisor Niklas Vainio from the Ministry of Justice.

However, he adds that, for example, taxation itself often involves exceptional situations and special situations, such as various tax deductions, which again could not be resolved automatically.

Already at this moment, many authorities, such as the Tax Administration and Kela, are doing things with automation on a large scale, but now the legislation is intended to clarify the authorities’ responsibilities, supervision and the quality of automatic decision-making.

Vainio estimates that, in the future, automatic decision-making would be done especially in large administrative organizations that have some large, schematic issue groups, such as the Immigration Office, Kela, the Tax Administration and the largest municipalities.

All automated decision-making should continue to be based on so-called processing rules drawn up by humans. In practice, this means that automatic decision-making must be based on instructions and orders that a person has given in advance. This limits certain artificial intelligence technologies outside the legislation.

“This ensures that the system implements the principle of legality of administration and that official responsibility is fulfilled through this as well. This is difficult to adapt to learning artificial intelligence systems,” says Vainio.

Therefore, in automatic decision-making, you could not use a technology in which a machine, for example, based on statistical analysis, would change the decision-making conditions. In the future, a person would always be responsible for them.

“However, the reform does not directly start from the fact that a certain technology is or is not allowed, but certain boundary conditions come from official responsibility and good governance, which limit how autonomous or self-adapting the decision-making can be,” says Helin.

Even otherwise, the reform is technology-neutral, as the purpose is for the law to also last over time.

Artificial intelligence usage was one of the things that the commenters drew attention to. Some felt that it is good that the use of artificial intelligence in practice is limited outside the legislation.

According to the opinion of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), the field of use of automatic decision-making should later be expanded so that it would also allow the use of artificial intelligence using the guided learning method, where the decision-making method could be ascertained with sufficient accuracy.

According to EK, the current proposal is too restrictive and prevents the utilization of the potential of artificial intelligence.

According to Vainio of the Ministry of Justice, methods using guided learning are certainly something that should be investigated in the future.

In the law preparation stage it has not been very precisely clarified what kind of capabilities different authorities have to implement automatic decision-making. However, Helin thinks that the preparations are quite good.

“If the authority wants to make decisions automatically in the future, the authority must first identify the issues where this automatic decision-making is possible. After that, you have to think about whether it makes sense,” says Helin.

Automation will incur costs for the authorities, as an information system has to be developed for it, for example. This means that before switching to automatic decision-making, the authority should do some kind of cost-benefit analysis.

However, Helin reminds that with the legislation, no party would be forced to make any decisions automatically.

According to the current goal, the motion is supposed to go to parliament in the penultimate week of September. A political decision on the proposal has not yet been made, but it has been a matter of preparation for office.

In reformation it is intended to make changes to the Administration Act, the Information Management Act and the Digital Services Act. EK says that it supports enabling automatic decision-making with a light procedure, which resolves legal challenges, but does not set unnecessary obstacles to the automation of decision-making.

According to EK, the proposed changes to the Information Management Act and the Digital Services Act should not be promoted.

“The proposed changes are excessive, unnecessary and harmful”, EK considers.

Also, according to the Municipal Association’s understanding, not all additions and changes proposed to the Information Management Act are necessary from the point of view of assigning official responsibility or specifying good governance.

VM has been responsible for the preparation of the Data Management Act and the Digital Services Act. According to Helin of the Ministry of Finance, it is basically a matter of differences in interpretation of what the constitution requires.

“The view of our drafters has been that in this proposal a balance has been found in that the regulation is not unnecessarily detailed and unnecessarily burdensome, but on the other hand it takes into account the prerequisites” of the constitution.

EK and Finanssiala ry also criticized the Ministry of Finance for the fact that the preparation of the law has not been open regarding the Ministry of Finance. According to EK, the preparation in VM has been done in a rather small circle, and the concerns raised by various parties during the process have not been taken into account.

“The procedure has been exceptional, does not represent good law preparation, and has led to a situation where legislative proposals have been sent to the opinion round, which are widely associated with problems,” EK considers.

According to the financial sector, the transparency of the law preparation has not been realized in a sufficient way in the process, and the Ministry of Finance has not evaluated the different regulatory options or the effects of the regulation sufficiently.

VM’s Helin says that the preparation has been done in accordance with good preparation methods, for example, previously the VM’s assessment memorandum was extensively made up of statements.

“There was a lot of important feedback from it, for example that this regulation must not be too detailed and it must not extend to information systems. We took care of that and have continued to prepare accordingly.”

He adds that the preparation has been done in a working group, where in addition to the representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, there were also representatives from other ministries and, for example, the Association of Municipalities. Consultations have also been organized about the reform and online surveys have been conducted.

“The most recent has been this opinion round. Now I do not agree that this was somehow prepared in a small circle. I don’t recognize the criticism and I don’t understand how we would have deviated from the good law-making method,” says Helin.