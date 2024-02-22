Legislation | Weapons that have been rendered unfireable must also be reported, the police remind

The reporting obligation applies to both gun owners and the estates of the deceased.

To the police a report must also be made for a deactivated or permanently rendered unfireable weapon, report police.

The notification required by the Firearms Act must be made by July 15. The report can be made electronically, and a visit to the police station is not necessary in most cases.

After the middle of July, possession of even a non-firing weapon is punishable by law, if no notification has been made.

Weapons that have been deactivated and rendered unfireable may be found in many homes as souvenirs or heirlooms.

