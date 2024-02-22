Thursday, February 22, 2024
Legislation | Weapons that have been rendered unfireable must also be reported, the police remind

February 22, 2024
Legislation | Weapons that have been rendered unfireable must also be reported, the police remind

The reporting obligation applies to both gun owners and the estates of the deceased.

To the police a report must also be made for a deactivated or permanently rendered unfireable weapon, report police.

The notification required by the Firearms Act must be made by July 15. The report can be made electronically, and a visit to the police station is not necessary in most cases.

After the middle of July, possession of even a non-firing weapon is punishable by law, if no notification has been made.

Weapons that have been deactivated and rendered unfireable may be found in many homes as souvenirs or heirlooms.

The reporting obligation applies to both gun owners and the estates of the deceased.

