Legislation | The Tiktok owner tried to get rid of his gatekeeper position, the EU court rejected the appeal

Video application Tiktok owner Bytedance has suffered a setback in the EU court. Court rejected the company’s complaint, with which it tried to get rid of the gatekeeper status defined in the EU digital market legislation (DMA).

Last September, the EU Commission classified Tiktok as one of the gatekeepers with great power in the digital market, who must comply with stricter regulations.

Among others, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta and Microsoft have been put in the same position.

Court stated that Tiktok clearly fulfills the definition of a gatekeeper in terms of the number of users of the service in EU countries, the development of the number of users and the company’s market value.

In its complaint, ByteDance stated that Tiktok’s turnover in the EU is small and that the app’s value is primarily based on business in China. The court considered that the company’s market value and large number of users in the EU indicate the company’s potential to make money from its users.

In a comment forwarded to HS via the communications office, Tiktok says that he is disappointed with the court’s decision.

“Tiktok is a challenger platform that offers important competition to sedentary gamblers [yhtiöille]. We are now evaluating our next steps, but we already took steps to comply with the relevant requirements of the Digital Market Act (DMA) before last March’s deadline,” the company writes in its statement.

Tiktok started operating in EU countries in 2018. The court stated that the application increased its user numbers very quickly after that. The application soon had about half the number of users of Facebook and Instagram and a particularly strong position among younger age groups.

Young users spend more time on Tiktok than on other networks. According to the court, this indicates that, contrary to ByteDance’s claim, Tiktok has a very strong position in its market.

The verdict is not yet final, but ByteDance has the opportunity to appeal it within two months and ten days.

As a gatekeeper the defined company must have at least 45 million monthly active users in EU countries and at least 10,000 active business users per year.

With the help of digital market legislation, the EU wants to prevent corporate giants from restricting competition. Companies may not combine personal data collected on different platforms or favor their own services. Users must also be able to download applications bypassing official application stores.