Legislation The sale of mobile phone subscriptions by telephone will continue to be banned, with the aim of preventing disruptive marketing

The government is proposing an extension of the telephone marketing ban for 2021–2024. Subscriptions may only be traded to the telecom operators’ own customers or at the express request of the consumer.

15.4. 16:06

Mobile phone subscriptions telephone sales to consumers will continue to be banned.

The Government proposes that the ban on telephone marketing of mobile subscriptions be extended in 2021–2024. The purpose of the ban is to protect consumers from disturbing marketing practices. The ban came into force for the first time in 2012.

The temporary extension of the ban would begin in July 2021 and last for three years. Under the current ban, mobile subscriptions can only be marketed to consumers by telephone at the consumer’s express request.

In addition, telecom operators are allowed to market subscriptions by telephone to their own mobile customers.

Prohibition of telephone marketing is part of the amendments to the law on electronic communications services.

The government will also propose an extension of the regulations on the definition of radiocommunication transmission data and radiocommunication confidentiality for three years from 21 June.

The purpose of the change is to enable the processing and utilization of anonymised radio communication data, for example for movement analyzes and control of the use of unmanned aircraft.

The change in regulation will create the conditions for new types of business models that utilize information, which require monitoring customer flows, for example in shopping centers and at airports and railway stations.