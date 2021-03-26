Legislation The President’s Office estimates that Supo’s reports have improved

The Office of the President of the Republic estimates that the quality and quantity of Supo reports received by the President have developed positively since the entry into force of the Intelligence Acts.

Republic In the view of the Office of the President, the quality and quantity of reporting by civilian intelligence – in practice Supon – has developed positively since 2019.

“The quality and quantity of reporting on military intelligence has remained at the same level as before,” the Office of the President of the Republic assessed to the Ministry of the Interior.

In a statement to the Ministry of the Interior, the Office of the President assessed the practical implications of the Intelligence Acts after June 2019, when the Acts entered into force. The President of the Republic is the main customer of the security police and military intelligence and has, among other things, the right to make requests for information about the subjects of military intelligence.

Prime Minister’s Office “has so far not been” concerns with regard to the legal protection of human realization, Permanent Secretary Jukka Siukosaari and legal counsel Päivi Pietarinen the statement says.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti on Twitter raised its views on intelligence laws and the need to evaluate them.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, statistics related to intelligence activities are, for understandable reasons, confidential in many respects, but it should be possible to engage in a public debate on new intelligence laws and their functioning, among other things with the help of statistics and indicators.

The Chancellor of Justice thus took part in the debate that has taken place shortly after two years on the operation and appropriateness of intelligence laws. The question is whether citizens will be provided with statistics on, for example, messages that have been inadvertently opened by the authorities.

Attorney general points out to the Ministry of the Interior that, for example, the Intelligence Supervisor’s report for 2019 provides little statistical information, as, inter alia, intelligence complaints and inquiries and the number of decisions and cases dealt with are, in principle, confidential.

“However, I consider it important that intelligence statistics are available, of course within the limits allowed by confidentiality regulations and the protection of security interests,” Pöysti writes.

He says he has conducted two law enforcement missions related to strategic-level surveillance of intelligence activities, one to the Ministry of Defense and one to the Ministry of the Interior. At that time, it became clear that the ministries were working on effectiveness and monitoring indicator indicators related to intelligence activities.

“I consider the development of such effectiveness and monitoring indicators important, for example, for monitoring the effectiveness of intelligence management,” the Chancellor of Justice writes to the Ministry of the Interior.

I left according to him, his legality review visits were based on his own initiative and on the focus of legality review on entities and structural issues relevant to fundamental and human rights and the functioning of the rule of law in general.

No reason for the Chancellor of Justice’s actions came to light.

“However, my visits to the ministries did not reveal any problems, for example in the coordination of intelligence activities or in the process of setting the mentioned priorities, which I, as guardian of the rule of law, would in particular need to delve into.”

The Chancellor of Justice justifies his own control measures, among other things, by the fact that the activities of ministries must also be subject to comprehensive legality control. This maintains that “Finnish intelligence is in the service of society as a whole and is widely trusted”.

Attorney general in his statement to the Ministry of the Interior, he also highlights the dual role of Supo, on which he has previously taken a position in public.

According to Pöyst, Supo’s dual role gives the security police effective tools, but also, for example, remarkably strong and extensive access to information.

“For the sake of comparison, it should be noted that in many other Western countries, the separation of police and intelligence has been considered important, so criminal intelligence and civilian intelligence have been assigned to different authorities,” the Chancellor of Justice writes.

In his opinion, it is good to have Supo’s dual role assessed in the Government’s report, which is due to be given to Parliament by the end of the year.

“The legislature and the public authorities must constantly ensure that the powers of intelligence remain within the limits of the rulings of the Court of Human Rights. Human rights norms unequivocally require that the more powers the authority is given, the stronger anti-abuse mechanisms are needed, ”the Chancellor of Justice writes.