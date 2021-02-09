Legislation The Ministry of Justice set up a working group to reform the Public Access to Information Act

The Publicity Act is over 20 years old. According to the Ministry, it has become apparent that some of the provisions are difficult to apply.

Ministry of Justice has set up a working group to reform the Public Access to Information Act. The aim is to clarify and update the Publicity Act so that the principle of publicity and the openness of society are realized.

The Publicity Act is over 20 years old. According to the Ministry, it has become apparent that some of the provisions are difficult to apply. Among other things, the reform will examine whether the relationship between public access to public documents and the protection of personal data could be clarified.

The working group also examines whether the scope of the Public Access to Information Act should be extended to entities performing public administration functions and owned by the public entity, as well as to entities belonging to other municipal groups. In addition, the relevance of the use of public funds to the scope is examined.

The working group is chaired by Professor Emeritus Olli Mäenpää. The reform is due to be completed during the next term.

Public and a privacy collision has been reported, among other things, in the case of criminal gangs. In December, the Helsinki Administrative Court issued a decision according to which the Central Criminal Police (CPC) should not have concealed the names of gang members from the preliminary investigation material.

Krp justified its decision to blacken the names of gang members in the section on the protection of privacy in the Publicity Act and in the previous decision of the Parliamentary Ombudsman, but according to the administrative court there were no grounds for encryption. The editor of Helsingin Sanomat appealed to the administrative court against Krp’s encryption decision.

In January, the Central Criminal Police said it was seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.