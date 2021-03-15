Legislation The Ministry of Justice is beginning to consider amending the Emergency Preparedness Act

The goal is a comprehensive reform of the emergency law, which would take at least four years.

Ministry of Justice has begun a preliminary study to amend the Emergency Preparedness Act, says the ministry’s chief of staff Pekka Timonen.

“The goal is that during the summer, the preliminary study could be transferred to political consideration, after which the actual preparation of the law would then begin. The idea is that the reform of the Emergency Preparedness Act would be done parliamentaryly, ie all parliamentary parties would participate in it in one way or another, ”says Chief of Staff Timonen.

The starting point is a comprehensive reform of the Emergency Preparedness Act, which would therefore not change only some provisions.

Chief of Staff Timonen estimates that the reform would take four years from the preparatory assignment: 2.5 years for the actual writing work and 1.5 years for statements, editing and parliamentary consideration.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Yle in an interview on Saturday, that in the event of a pandemic such as the corona crisis, “quite different” legislation would be needed that would “concentrate power and give governments better tools to act when the need arises”.

“We need to be able to discuss how preparedness legislation should be reformed. It has not been possible to do so in the midst of this crisis, because that work will take years and will require all parties to do parliamentary work, ”he said.

In the preliminary study the Ministry of Justice obtains information and views on the problems, objectives and how it should be reformed in the Standby Act. The Council of State will then decide whether to start drafting the law.

“The first phase of the preparation of officials is to consider the definition of exceptional circumstances and not just how the law should be changed from the perspective of a pandemic. No one knows where the next black swan will come from, so we need to think about various disturbances that seriously threaten society that have not been taken into account in the current emergency law, ”says Timonen.

He considers it very possible to set up a separate committee for reform, as the stand-by law will also be attached to the Constitution.

In the current There are five definitions of exceptional circumstances in the Standby Act.

The first is an armed attack on Finland or its gravity, and its immediate aftermath. The second is the considerable threat of an armed attack or an attack of comparable gravity to Finland.

Thirdly, there is a particularly serious event or threat to the livelihood of the population or to the foundations of the country’s economy, as a result of which the functions necessary for the functioning of society are substantially jeopardized.

The fourth is a particularly serious major accident and its immediate aftermath, and the fifth is, by definition, a very widespread dangerous communicable disease with a particularly serious major accident.

The purpose of the current Emergency Preparedness Act is to protect the population and secure the country’s livelihood and economic life in exceptional circumstances, to maintain the rule of law, fundamental and human rights, and to safeguard the territorial integrity and independence of the kingdom.

Authorities may, in exceptional circumstances, be entitled to exercise only such powers as are necessary and proportionate to achieve the purpose of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

The powers of the Emergency Preparedness Act can only be exercised if the situation is not manageable by the regular powers of the authorities.

Undersecretary According to Timonen, one of the key needs for reform is leadership when the kingdom is plagued by a serious disruption.

“The lesson of the current crisis is that the Emergency Preparedness Act should support leadership when moving to exceptional circumstances. This element does not exist in the current emergency law. ”

According to him, according to the Standby Act, a preliminary study to amend the Standby Act was not initiated because in a year the government has had considerable difficulties in the introduction of the law.

“The need to reform the Emergency Preparedness Act was already on the agenda in the government program phase.”

In Timonen’s opinion, it should be possible in future to introduce the greater powers of the authorities provided for in the Emergency Preparedness Act in stages before the exceptional circumstances are established.

“Personally, I would consider it important that, before the actual exceptional circumstances are established, some part of the range of remedies in the emergency law could be introduced. If we then move to exceptional circumstances, more means could be put in place. Restriction of fundamental rights would only be possible in exceptional circumstances, so before that it would be mainly a question of administrative and management powers, ”says Timonen.