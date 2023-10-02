Legislation | The head of the Legislative Evaluation Council criticizes the government: “Not good legislative preparation”

The evaluation council intends to give its feedback on the social security cut laws directly to the parliament, not to the ministry that wrote the bills.

Legislation chairman of the evaluation council Leila Kostiainen scolds the government on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) for the fact that housing allowance, unemployment insurance and income support the motions regarding the changes did not come to the evaluation council for consideration until Monday.

The government will submit the bills in question to the parliament a week from now, on October 9, because they are budget laws.

Bills According to Kostiainen, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which prepared the plan, has no possibility to take the evaluation council’s proposals into account in this schedule.

“All authorities must take care of the parliament’s right to access information. That’s why the evaluation council makes statements about these important proposals directly to the parliament. Not good law preparation”, Kostiainen writes in X.

The avenger was already missing before to the exceptionally short opinion periods of housing benefit changes and social security index freezes. In the case of housing allowance, external commenters had two weeks to express their opinion, in the case of index freezes, five business days.

According to the legislative drafting consultation instructions, at least six weeks should be reserved for giving written statements, and at least eight weeks for large-scale projects.

Legislation the evaluation council gives opinions on the government’s proposals and their impact assessments. The Evaluation Council chooses the presentations to be evaluated by itself.

The goal of the Evaluation Council is to increase the quality of law preparation and especially the impact evaluations of government proposals. As a rule, it focuses on the most socially significant and broadest performances.