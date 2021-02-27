Legislation The government is now trying to close the restaurants quickly, but an experienced official warns against dictating the timetable for parliamentary proceedings

Committee Counselor Matti Marttunen emphasizes that it takes time to correct ill-prepared bills in Parliament.

History sometimes repeats itself, even though mistakes should be learned.

A year ago, the Parliamentary Constitution Committee drew the Government’s serious attention to the fact that the proper implementation of the committee’s constitutional task would be jeopardized if sufficient and reasonable time was not set aside for the parliamentary consideration of government proposals.

On Thursday, almost the same thing was done again: the government announced that it would propose to Parliament that the restaurants be closed from 8 to 28 March. March. Despite the fact that the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has unequivocally stated that the Council of State cannot set deadlines for it.

“Parliament is Finland’s highest state body and the government is subordinate to it. The Government cannot dictate to Parliament the timetable by which an amendment to a law that significantly restricts fundamental rights should be dealt with, ”says the Committee Counselor of the Constitutional Committee. Matti Marttunen.

It has long been known that restaurants should be closed or their opening hours should be limited to curb infections, but the government has delayed in presenting an amendment to the law to Parliament.

Coronavirus pandemic During this period, citizens may have wondered why it takes a relatively long time to process amendments to the law in Parliament. In many cases, there has been a question of restricting fundamental rights, for which there must always be compelling reasons. Therefore, the restrictions need to be weighed very carefully – and again, it will take time.

“I know from personal experience that careful drafting of a law takes a long time. If the drafting of the law is unnecessarily rushed for political reasons, then Parliament must spend more time correcting government proposals or even returning them to preparation. ”

Prior to his current position, Marttunen worked at the Ministry of Justice as a legislative adviser. The job will change on Monday, when he will become the head of the Office of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

During his work at the Ministry of Justice, Matti Marttunen (left) led a working group considering, among other things, the criminalization of the preparation of serious crimes. The working group submitted its proposal to Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson in March 2012.­

Year then exceptional circumstances were noted in Finland so that the extended powers of the authorities to control dangerous infectious diseases provided for in the emergency law could be introduced.

The purpose of the Emergency Preparedness Act is to protect the population and secure its livelihood and the country’s economic life in exceptional circumstances, to maintain the rule of law, fundamental rights and human rights and to safeguard the territorial integrity and independence of the kingdom.

“When the stand-by law was applied in exceptional circumstances, everything was ahead of the new and things did not go quite smoothly. During the summer, the expeditious procedures of the Emergency Preparedness Act partly shifted to normal legislation, although this should not have been the case. ”

Marttunen considers it understandable that ordinary legislation must be able to be changed quickly, but its limits on everything. He does not want to take a direct position on whether, after last spring, the powers of the authorities, which the government has sprinkled in its proposals, especially on the Communicable Diseases Act, should have been updated after all.

“Professor Emeritus Kaarlo Tuori is said wellthat the stand-by law contains effective means of safeguarding fundamental rights. They are protected in a different way in the emergency law than in normal legislation, but the end result is pretty much the same: fundamental rights are also protected in exceptional circumstances. Time will tell how well security has been achieved. Investigations have already begun. ”

In other words, the argument that the application of the stand-by law would undermine the protection of fundamental rights is incorrect.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs its task is to give its opinion on the constitutionality of draft laws and other matters before it and on the relationship with international human rights treaties.

Such a prior constitutional review is rare. Marttunen is a supporter of it.

Doubts have sometimes been expressed in Finland that the Constitutional Committee, which consists of members of parliament, has been politicized.

“Sometimes there are things where the views of the committee and the experts it hears are far apart. Then, of course, there is a danger that the interpretation of the Constitution will be politicized, but I do not think that has happened. Sometimes we have been close, but such pitfalls have been avoided. Sure, I might be disqualified from this estimate. “

Proceedings in committee always begin with a preparatory meeting. It usually decides on the experts to be invited to the committee, who must be given time to familiarize themselves with the board’s proposal and write an opinion.

After consulting the experts, the committee will hold a debate on the main lines of the opinion. On the basis of the draft opinion, the matter will be closed.

“Each opinion is dealt with in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, sentence by sentence, in great detail. Then MPs will know for sure what they are deciding and can assess, if necessary, how convincing the argumentation is. Quite often, draft opinions and reports are amended, and it is up to our officials to make legal comments on the amendments that are in balance with the views expressed in the parliamentary committee. “

The Constitutional Affairs Committee makes its decisions independently and may deviate from the views of the experts it consults. According to Marttunen, a simple understanding of the activities and statements of the Constitutional Committee may also be due to the media.

“News about the Constitution in the media is often one-sided when it is written that something collided with the Constitution. Then we forget what the views of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs are based on. They are often based on what the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has said in the past and, most importantly, on the general conditions for the restriction of fundamental rights, ie the conditions under which fundamental rights can be curtailed at all. ”

Government has, for example, considered that gyms can be closed, if necessary, on the basis of general conditions restricting fundamental rights. With regard to the closure of restaurants, the government is again of the opinion that they can be closed under provision 23 of the Constitution (fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances), which is a more robust measure.

As the government has never proposed the closure of restaurants under general conditions of restriction of fundamental rights, this possibility has never been tested in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. What is certain, however, is that gym entrepreneurs enjoy the same fundamental protection of business freedom as restaurant entrepreneurs.

“This is a very interesting legal issue.”