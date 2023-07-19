Legislation | The discussion about the burqa ban started – in Finland it would probably concern a marginally small group of people

Veils covering the face are prohibited in some European countries. In Finland, there has been a written question and a bill on the matter, but the ban has been seen as interfering too much with basic rights.

Face wearing a full-covering burqa and a niqab, which leaves a small opening over the eyes, was banned in several European countries in the 2010s.

Wearing a face veil in public places is prohibited at least in the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, France and Denmark.

In addition, regional bans can also be found in other European countries, for example Germany.

The then Member of Parliament Vesa-Matti Saarakkala photographed in 2012.

in Finland the banning of veils covering the face has never come up in the political debate, apart from the statements of individual politicians, and no legislation aimed at banning it has ever been prepared.

The question has been taken the furthest by a former member of parliament from the Basic Finns Vesa-Matti Saarakkalawho made a written question on the subject to the then Minister of Justice For Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) in 2012 and the bill in 2013.

According to the Ministry of Justice’s answer to Saarakkala, the ban would interfere with people’s basic rights in a way that does not have a sufficiently pressing social need.

Now, the discussion on the topic arose again when the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) texts written in 2019 where veiled women are referred to as “black sacks”, became public.

With that, also the member of parliament of the coalition Atte Kaleva presented on Monday, the possibility of a headscarf ban.

One the reason for the lack of discussion is probably the small number of people wearing a burqa or niqab. For example, this is what a religious scholar who has written a thesis on the subject has assessed Johanna Konttori Politiikasta-science web magazine in his article.

For example, in Denmark, the necessity of the legislation was questioned in advance due to the fact that there were almost no users of the face scarf in the country. The research group of the University of Copenhagen, which graduated in 2010 the report According to

The number of Finnish burka and niqab users has not been studied, but while in Denmark there were approximately 250,000 Muslims according to estimates in 2020, the corresponding number in Finland was estimated to be approximately 120,000–130,000 in 2022. The exact number of Muslims is not kept in statistics in either country.

Hunt ban adjusting is not simple either. For example, in Denmark, the law to justify was given 39 fines in the first year. A little more than half of these had been burka or niqab wearers.

According to the statistics of the Danish police, covering the face with, for example, a scarf or a hood has been the basis for receiving a fine.

There is also a police in Austria criticized legislation after having to fine, for example, skiers who covered their faces.

French Legislation banning veils was discussed until the European Court of Human Rights, which in its solution ended up rejecting the lawsuit filed against the headscarf ban.

The French government’s main justifications for the ban on face-covering veils in public places were based on the minimization of threats to public safety, as well as gender equality and the dignified treatment of veil wearers.

At the time, the court did not consider these reasons to be justified reasons for interfering with people’s freedom of religion, because it is possible to remove the veil at the request of the authorities or alternatively by one’s own decision. Instead, the veil ban was based on the argument that one of the basic elements of interaction between members of society is seeing the other party’s face.

The Human Rights Court’s decision only concerned French legislation, so no direct conclusions can be drawn from it regarding the legislation or legislative projects of other European countries.

According to the estimate of the European Court of Human Rights, the headscarf ban enacted in France affected approximately 1,600 people living in mainland France.