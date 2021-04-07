Legislation The citizens’ initiative demanding the reform of Translaine is progressing to Parliament

Finland’s current translaken from 2003 has received both domestic and international criticism.

Citizens’ initiative has collected 50,000 signatures for the reform of the translate and is proceeding to Parliament. The Right to Be initiative, launched on Tuesday, got its names together by Wednesday.

The initiative sets out, inter alia, that the trans is in the law removes the requirement to increase and the inability of medical diagnoses a condition of gender entity of the correction.

The correction of legal sex should be a notice for all 15 years of age. In the case of younger people, confirmation is required for the consent of the guardian.

According to the initiative, the so-called “trans-register”, ie the list of persons who have legally corrected their sex, should be removed from the population register.

The initiative does not take a position on medical treatments that may be part of gender correction.

Finland the current translaken from 2003 has received both domestic and international criticism. It is considered to be in violation of, among other things, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Finland is committed to comply in full.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights urged the Finnish in 2012 to eliminate the kind of requirements inability to reproductive and singleness prerequisite for the strengthening of gender.