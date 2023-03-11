Saturday, March 11, 2023
Legislation | The caregiver reported the wrongdoing, the manager threatened with dismissal – The new law protects the whistleblower, but the law left a gaping hole

March 11, 2023
Liisa, team manager for local nurses, is one of the many who have gotten into trouble after dealing with grievances in the workplace. IMAGE PROCESSING: HS

Sunday|Legislation

The protection of employees reporting grievances was improved by the new law. However, the social and health sector was almost completely excluded from it. Many people fear that they won’t get information about problems in the health and safety sector, because employees don’t dare to make reports.

In February In 2018, Liisa, the team manager of family caregivers, had enough of problems at her workplace, in a small, northern Finnish nursing home.

In Liisa’s opinion, the nurses’ work was too burdensome, the shifts were long, and sometimes they had to work alone during busy times. The threat of violence from customers was also frightening.

